People with flu symptoms are “automatically” considered positive, says Crislaine

With the change in the Covid-19 testing protocol in São Carlos (SP), patients with flu symptoms are being counted as positive for the disease through medical evaluation. Currently, only symptomatic patients who fit the risk factors are being tested.

The change generated controversy, doubts and even concern among the population, especially in the possibility of underreporting positives. However, according to the director of Health Surveillance Crislaine Mestre, cases continue to be monitored and reported, but now through clinical and epidemiological criteria evaluated at the Milton Olaio Gym Triage Center.

“Patients who pass with flu-like symptoms, the doctor will make an evaluation, if he fits as flu-like syndrome or suspected for Covid, he will already be diagnosed as Covid by clinical and epidemiological criteria. It will appear in our system as if positive, however, only some will be tested, so we will have positives by tests and in a clinical epidemiological way”, he explained.

In family cases where one person in the house tested positive for the disease and the other was not tested, but remains in isolation and being monitored, Crislaine explains that the second resident will only be considered positive in case of symptoms.

“We have a period of 10 days for you to develop these symptoms. If during this period you present, the doctor will make an evaluation and will insert you as positive by epidemiological clinical criteria”, he informed. In this case, the medical certificate must be provided to everyone residing in the same place.

understand the decision

According to Crislaine Mestre, the city is contemplated with tests, but not in the amount that is necessary to carry out the expanded testing. Because of this, the Technical Committee defined contingency plans in order to proceed with the testing.

Currently, the municipality is in Plan C, which consists of evaluating all cases of flu syndrome and testing people who have risk factors and may have a worsening of symptoms due to vulnerability.

“We also have Plan D. If we go ahead with testing and still don’t receive new batches of tests, people who have severe and moderate cases of flu syndrome and who will be in beds of emergency care units, waiting for beds or hospitalized patients”, he explained.

Crislaine reinforced that she believes that the city will receive more tests and that it will not implement the latest plan. “It’s not that we’re limiting tests, we’re using these resources more appropriately to address the most vulnerable population in terms of risk factors,” he concluded.