Peter Robbins (1956-2022)

Peter Robbins, a former child actor who voiced Charlie Brown in the classic 1960s cartoons, committed suicide last week, his family told the press. He was 65 years old.

Robbins was born Louis G. Nanasi on August 10, 1956, in Los Angeles and began acting at the age of seven.

His first role was in the comedy “Marriage Operation” (1963), and he even appeared in episodes of several classic series, such as “Rawhide” (Rawhide), “The Monsters” and “Agent 86”, until he stood out as the voice of Charlie Brown in the Christmas classic “Charlie Brown’s Christmas”, in 1965.

The actor continued to play the character created by Charles M. Schulz for four years, in classics such as “You’re a Dick, Charlie Brown”, “Charlie Brown and the Big Pumpkin” (both 1966), “Dear Red” (1967) ), “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown” (1968), “It was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown” (1969) and “A Boy Named Charlie Brown” (1969), his last work in the franchise.

He also starred in another comic book adaptation, joining the cast of the live-action series based on “Blondie” (1968-69), the comic strip created by cartoonist Chic Young, as Alexander Bumstead, the son of Dagwood (Will Hutchins) and Blondie ( Patricia Harty).

Robbins stopped acting in 1972 and for a time worked as a DJ in Palm Springs.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he made headlines again in 2015 when he was sentenced to five years in prison for making threats to several people, including public figures. He was released in 2019.