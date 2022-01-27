Petrobras criticizes Cade’s investigation on fuel: ‘Meaningless’ | Economy

Felipe Moreno Petrobras

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) opened two investigations to investigate Petrobras for alleged abuses in fuel adjustments and the state company countered by saying that these are “unusual” and “meaningless” accusations. The information is from Folha de São Paulo.

In a letter sent by the company to Cade on Monday night (24), Petrobras accuses the market regulator of also trying to regulate the price charged by refineries.

The answer was given to the investigation opened by the president of CADE, Alexandre Cordeiro, based on documents and news about the various readjustments practiced by the state-owned company, accusing it of “abuse of a dominant position”.

“Since this is the motivation and objective of the present investigation, it is, in all evidence, an absolutely unusual procedure, in light of the legal attributions of a competition defense body. It would not make any sense, in fact, for CADE to propose regulate prices in the oil derivatives refining market”, says the state-owned company.

“The context of the justifications given for the opening of the present investigation leads us to suppose that its foundation consists of concerns related to the price level practiced by Petrobras in the commercialization of its products, as well as the company’s profitability”, he adds.

The arguments used by Petrobras in this investigation are similar to those delivered to Cade after a process to investigate the adjustment of natural gas by more than 50%.

The company also says that it needs to import oil and that “in the long term” it compromises “the investments necessary for operational continuity and updating of the industry, which can lead to obsolescence and shortages”.

At the opening of the investigation, Cade questions the “high profitability” of Petrobras, which distributed R$ 63.4 billion in dividends as a return for the profit of R$ 75.1 billion in the first half of 2021. In a note sent to Folha, the Cade said he does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Government prepares PEC



The federal government finalized the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) to allow the reduction of fuel prices. The idea is to create a “stabilization fund” for the prices of diesel oil and cooking gas (LPG), in addition to transfers to avoid raising the electricity bill.

The fund must be supplied by oil royalties. Variations in the price of gasoline, however, are left out of the mechanism.