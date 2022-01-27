PF seizes 15 giraffes at resort in Mangaratiba and arrests two people for mistreatment | Rio de Janeiro

Two men, responsible for the maintenance of the animals, were arrested and taken to the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio, where a detailed report was made for mistreatment, a crime provided for in the environmental crimes law. Subsequently, the men were released.

The seized animals were delivered to IBAMA. During the investigation, the researchers found that the giraffes brought from South Africa and taken to Mangaratiba, on the Costa Verde, suffered abuse.

Therefore, representatives of Grupo Cataratas, owner of the Biopark, where the animals would go after Mangaratiba, were taken to the police station.

As RJ2 showed this Wednesday (26), the action is part of the Federal Police’s investigation into the deaths of three of the 18 giraffes imported from the African continent. The animals have been in a shed for more than 75 days where they are trapped in spaces of forty square meters.

Federal Police agents verified the conditions in which the giraffes are being kept in a shed inside the Porto Bello resort, in Mangaratiba. There, the agents recorded the dirt accumulated on the floor of the stalls and even injuries to animals.

In addition to the PF, the Federal Public Ministry is investigating the occurrence of a crime of mistreatment against the 15 giraffes that still remain in Magaratiba. The MPF is also investigating whether the importation of animals followed Brazilian and international standards.

“Both IBAMA and the Federal Police who were there today [quarta-feira] at the scene characterized that situation of the giraffes as a crime of mistreatment. For these reasons, those responsible for the Cataratas Group were taken to the Federal Police”, explained the Attorney General of the Republic Sergio Suiama.

In a note, the Bioparque said that there was no mistreatment of the animals and that the complaints are unfounded. He also added that he is at the disposal of Organs competent bodies to provide all necessary clarifications and that the import process was duly approved by the Brazilian and South African governments.

On November 11 of last year, 18 giraffes arrived in Rio in a jumbo plane. The import, the largest of large animals ever made by Brazil, was authorized by Ibama.

From the airport, they were taken to Mangaratiba, two hours from Rio, to the Portobello Resort & Safari, which has 300,000 square meters.

In an isolated area is the giraffe shed. They’ve been there for over 75 days. Sunlight streams in through the windows, but the only attempt at a walk outside didn’t turn out well.

PF investigates the death of three giraffes brought from South Africa

On the outside, six broke through the fence, fled and were recaptured. Three died hours later.

Giraffes have not been out in the open since December 14th. Each 40 square meter stall has three giraffes. The animals are expected to be out in the open in the coming days.

“It’s a process of transition, of habituation, where the animal needs to create a positive relationship with the new handler, with the new team. And, after this process, which can take a month, two, three, even six depending on the individual, they slowly gain confidence, security, until they can come here”, said Claudio Mass, technical manager for the BioParque.

The 18 giraffes came from South Africa purchased by the company that won the concession to run the Rio Zoo.

After renovations, the space was opened under another name, BioParque, with the proposal to create a conservation center. This was the largest import of large animals ever made by Brazil, according to several wildlife organizations.

It was necessary to charter a jumbo to bring the 18 giraffes. Those responsible say that they are part of a conservation project, they came from private reserves for sustainable wildlife management and were not captured in the wild.

They also state that the home institution was approved by Organs competent Brazilian and South African bodies.

“The purpose of these animals coming to Brazil is to compose a genetic pool to invigorate the Brazilian population. A part of these animals (…) goes to the BioParque or to other maintainers according to the genetic recommendations of the groups of zoos that work with these animals, today, in Brazil”, says Claudio Mass.

Animals taken from nature

IBAMA granted a license that bears the seal of CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna. The same letter appears throughout the list of animals: w, from wild, wild in English.

The classification is done by Cites, which defines the W code – animals taken from nature. An IBAMA ordinance establishes that the importation of exotic wild fauna animals coming from nature capture and destined for commerce will not be authorized.

Three institutions filed a lawsuit in the Rio de Janeiro court on Tuesday (25) asking for clarification and the collection of fines of BRL 50,000 per day, in addition to BRL 1 million for collective damages, because of the three dead giraffes.

“Minimum spaces, animals that went through a very stressful situation. And what were the protocols that were used to prevent accidents like this from happening?”, asks Vania Nunes, director of the National Forum for Animal Protection.

“It makes no sense, in terms of conservation, for you to bring 18 animals of free-ranging origin to a project that does not exist in Brazil for giraffe conservations. This is nonsense in conservation biology”, says Mauricio Forlani, project manager at Ampara Animal .

Conservation projects for these species usually have a plan with the participation of other zoos.

“We don’t agree with taking animals from nature, period. If we don’t know what’s in captivity and if we don’t know the diagnosis yet, there’s no reason to bring them”, says Mara Cristina Marques, president of the Association of Aquariums and Zoos of Brazil.