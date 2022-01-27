PF seizes 15 giraffes at safari resort in RJ; employees are arrested

The Federal Police arrested, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (26/1), in flagrante delicto, two men for ill-treatment. At the place of arrest, a safari resort, in Mangaratiba, on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro, 15 (fifteen) giraffes were seized.

The action, developed in a police investigation by the Police Station for Repression of Crimes against the Environment and Historical Heritage – DELEMAPH, was accompanied by environmental analysts from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Resources (Ibama), to verify information about the deaths of three animals. , from an original set of 18 giraffes imported from South Africa.

Situation of ill-treatment

According to the PF, at the scene, the police and environmental analysts found a situation of mistreatment of the animals and, as a result, those responsible for the maintenance of the animals were arrested. The giraffes were seized and kept in the care of the entity.

Ibama will be responsible for the supervision and will adopt all necessary measures to safeguard the integrity of the giraffes.

The prisoners were taken to the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio, where a detailed report of mistreatment, a crime provided for in Art. 32 of the Environmental Crimes Law, was drawn up.

In addition to this crime, the investigation, which gave rise to the police inquiry, will continue with the aim of investigating the circumstances and legality of importing the animals, as well as the conditions for maintaining and caring for the giraffes.

Import license

IBAMA informed the metropolises that the license to import the 18 giraffes was legally issued based on Article 21, Item I of Ordinance No. 93, of July 7, 1998, which authorizes the importation of Brazilian wildlife and exotic wildlife into zoos , scientific breeding and conservationist breeding sites, clubs and ornithophilous societies, duly registered, upon demonstration of the need for formation or renewal of the squad. As of LC 140/2011, this registration was carried out by the state agency.

According to the agency, the authorization was granted following assessments of the regularity and ability of the importer to receive the animals at the Portobello Safari Zoo, carried out by the State Institute for the Environment (Inea-RJ) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa ) – responsible for complying with health legislation.

Investigation

The National Forum for Animal Protection and Defense filed this Tuesday (1/25) a public civil action in the Rio de Janeiro Court against the Rio BioParque after the repercussions of the death of three giraffes brought from South Africa at the end of last year to become a zoo attraction.

On Monday (24q1), the Federal Police opened an investigation to investigate the case. The action calls for the BioParque to be banned from marketing these giraffes, for the institution to be prevented from importing any exotic fauna, even with a license already granted by Ibama, until the process is completed, in addition to the inclusion of the entire administrative import procedure. at IBAMA to the judicial process.