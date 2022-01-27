‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ company will present to the Justice a proposal for reimbursement to harmed customers

GAS Consultoria, a company that has Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaó dos Bitcoins” in its corporate structure, must present a plan to reimburse its clients, allegedly injured by a financial pyramid scheme involving investments in cryptocurrencies that raised Rs. $38 billion, of which only approximately R$200 million was recovered.

The payment plan was revealed last Monday (24) by criminal lawyer Ciro Chagas, who defends the Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, wife and partner of Glaidson. According to him, Mirelis gave the green light for the proposal to the Federal Court. The announcement took place during a live by lawyer Mônica Coelho Lemos, who also defends the couple.

To the newspaper O Globo, Ciro Chagas said he had already informed the judge of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio, Rosália Figueira, of Mirelis’ intention. According to the publication, one of the possibilities is the approval of a leniency agreement, in which GAS Consultoria would also bear the tax obligations on the operations. So far, the number of people allegedly harmed is 67,000, a number that could reach 200,000 customers affected according to investigators’ estimates.

Without giving details about the possible whereabouts of the money from GAS Consultoria, Ciro Chagas, during Monica’s live, said that:

Although Mirelis does not represent an administration structure, but everything that was taken to us, the company has full capacity to return payments and solutions to customers. We are facing a series of court orders that prevent any movement in this direction. It is up to us lawyers and the client to plan and anticipate so that, when we are able to reverse this court decision, which, in my opinion, was extremely abusive, it will immediately enable an efficient and effective payment schedule for those who wish to recover your financial contribution.

For the defense, the blocking of assets, Mirelis’ escape and Glaidson’s arrest make it difficult to execute the payment plan, which would require an audit at GAS Consultoria.

The technical problem of the process is obviously one of legal issues. I am limited, just like Dr. Monica, in anticipating any movement of thesis defense. But in terms of conclusion, it is in fact the intention of all those we talked to, those who are in fact representatives of the company, to bring a solution and the assumption of this case involves the payment of those who want to recover their contribution, added Ciro Chagas .

Mirelis has been considered a fugitive since late August last year, when “Operation Kryptos” was launched, when the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” and other accused were arrested. The Venezuelan would be in the United States and would have managed to withdraw BRL 1 billion in Bitcoins (BTC) after the arrests.

Although the court has not yet decided on the possible payment plan for GAS Consultoria, at least R$ 5.1 million in the company’s accounts and those of its partners are already blocked by the court as a guarantee of possible reimbursement of 30 of the 319 clients that joined with lawsuits seeking to recover their investments, as reported by Cointelegraph Brasil.

