Phenomenon may have left 200 kg of meteorites in the ground

The meteor that passed through Brazil in early January may have left at least 200 kg of fragments on the ground, the so-called meteorites. The calculations are from Bramon (Brazilian Meteor Observation Network) and Exoss (a collaborative citizen science project, linked to the National Observatory). It is estimated that the space rocks are in an area of ​​20 square km, between the mining towns of Araxá, Perdizes and São José da Antinha.

According to the institutes, the fragments may have fallen in a region with uneven terrain and relatively dense vegetation, which could make life difficult for meteorite hunters.

The calculation of the amount of rocks from space is based on the size of the bolide (very bright meteor), which was two tons when it entered the atmosphere.

“Because of its large enough size, there are certainly meteorites on the ground. It is estimated that about 10% of the total mass of a bolide hits the ground. So there could be more than 200 kilograms of meteorites”, says Carlos Di Pietro, co-founder from Bramon, in an interview given to tilt last week.

Bramon scatter map gives idea of ​​where meteorite may have fallen Image: Reproduction/Bramon/Google Earth

Although images of possible meteorites have gone viral on social media, including sales on e-commerce sites, there is still no official record of any finds.

How to identify if a rock is a meteorite?

If you want to venture out in search of the meteorite, know that there are characteristics that help to identify it.

The main one is that a “fresh” meteorite, which has just fallen to Earth, has a dark, coal-like “shell”, called a fusion crust. It forms when rock passes through our atmosphere at very high speed, leaving a trail in the sky.

This outer layer in the rock is thin, less than 1 mm, in general. On the inside, the fragment is usually gray with small dark or metallic spots. The contrast of the interior is noticeable, if the rock has been broken when colliding with the ground.

On the other hand, the meteor recorded in Brazil, according to Bramon, may be what experts call “carbonaceous chondrites”, which result in dark fragments also inside.

In addition, as a few days have passed since the phenomenon, it is possible that the melting crust has been lost, which makes the meteorite very similar to any other ordinary rock. The difference is that they tend to be heavier, since they are composed of metals.

If you do find one, it’s important to record exactly where the rock was found — for example, with a pin on Google Maps, so scientists have this data.

Found a rock that you want to know if it could be a meteorite? Then perform the test below and let the researchers know.

Diagram helps to know if a rock is a meteorite Image: Reproduction

The phenomenon that occurred in Brazil

The first meteor records occurred in the Triângulo Mineiro region on the night of January 14. Bramon data show that it traveled over the Earth at a speed of 43,700 km/h, covering 109,3 km in just 9 seconds, disappearing at 18,3 km of altitude.

Although the calculations point to the fall having occurred in Minas Gerais, the flash in the sky could also be seen in the Federal District, Goiás and São Paulo.

Reports from Minas Gerais residents say that there was a loud bang, which reinforces the thesis that there are several fragments scattered around.

*With information from Letícia Naísa, from Tilt; and Marcella Duarte, in collaboration for Tilt.