Picasso’s heirs decide to launch a collection of NFTs

The granddaughter of Spanish artist Marina Picasso and her son Florian Picasso have decided to enter the NFT market with a collection of more than a thousand works of art that will be sold in digital format.

In an interview with AP NewsPablo Picasso’s granddaughter commented that it is an “unprecedented” fusion of ancient arts with the new world of digital assets.

The heirs’ initiative comes amid a new wave of popularity and interest in so-called ‘non-fungible tokens’. It is worth remembering that the segment has already generated millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies for much lesser-known artists. The entry of Picasso’s works, according to the family, further reinforces the importance of the NFTs niche.

“We are trying to build a bridge between the world of NFTs and the world of fine arts,” said Florian Picasso, great-grandson of the painter, sculptor, set designer, poet and playwright who died in France in April 1973.

In addition to the tokens, Picasso’s descendants will also auction off a hand-painted 1958 ceramic piece when the artist was still a child.

“It is a very expressive work”, reported Marina Picasso. “It’s one of those objects that were part of our lives.”

The first NFT, as well as the actual ceramic bowl, will be sold in March by Sotheby’s auction house.

The family also says the aim of the initiative is to create a younger fan base of Picasso’s works. “Everything is evolving,” said Florian, who reinforces that the NFTs collection is a tribute to his great-grandfather.

“We are paying tribute to him and his way of working, which has always been creative,” he added.

According to the artist’s heirs, part of the income raised will be donated to charities.

Finally, Picasso’s great-grandson, who is a DJ and music producer, reveals that the NFTs will also come with their own songs composed in partnership with John Legend and rapper Nas. The price range of the tokens has not yet been revealed by the family.

Source: AP News

