Pickup Ram 3500 comes to Brazil with a more powerful engine; check out the video – 01/26/2022

Ram, a pickup brand of the Stellantis group, confirmed the arrival of its third product in Brazil, the 3500 pickup. The model is the largest in the range and will be above the 1500 Rebel and 2500, which currently make up the range here.

The model will come with the same engine that is offered on the Ram 2500, but with a new calibration. This means that under the hood the truck will have the 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

In the Ram 3500, the power will be 377 hp and 117.2 mkgf. According to the brand, this represents 12 hp and 6.6 mkgf more than the “smaller sister”, which delivers 365 hp and 110.7 mkgf. This engine earns the “surname” High Output in the US because of the extra power.

The transmission is a six-speed automatic, but different from the Ram 2500 and the four-wheel drive with electronic selector activation.

The Ram 3500’s load capacity is 1,752 kg and the towing capacity is up to 9 tons. An increase of 664 kg and 1.16 tonnes, respectively, over the Ram 2500.

What the Ram teaser anticipates and should disappoint many customers is that the brand has opted for the version without dual wheels on the rear axle. The dual wheelset is wider and uses two tires on each side, as with trucks.

Image: Disclosure

