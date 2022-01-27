Piovani reacts after follower sends to share advertising fee with Scooby

Actress Luana Piovani, 45, won a financial incentive to review her decision not to watch “BBB 22” and follow the presence of her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby, on Globo’s reality show. When talking about the news, she saw a follower suggest that she should share the fee with the surfer and she didn’t let it go.

“There is nothing fairer than sharing the value of the fee (which must be almost the size of the BBB award) with Pedro Scooby. After all, if it weren’t for him…”, said a follower, in the post in which Piovani called fans to follow the program with her.

Luana Piovani counters follower who ordered to share advertising fee with Scooby Image: Playback/Instagram

Without mincing words, the actress replied that she is in the spotlight well before Pedro Scooby. “Amadinha, he was blowing out the candle on the first cakes and I was already on the cover of a magazine”, she replied.

Luana Piovani, 45, began her career as an actress in 1993, at age 16, in the miniseries Sex Appeal, by Globo. Pedro Scooby, 33, made the news in the last decade thanks to his surfing performance and his marriage to the actress.

Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby were married for eight years and are the parents of Dom, 9, and twins Liz and Bem, 5.

Kiss, Piovani

The joke for Luana Piovani to watch “BBB 22” started after she said she would not watch the reality show after her ex’s confirmation for confinement. At the show’s premiere, Tadeu Schmidt sent a message to Luana Piovani and the unexpected happened: the day after the “kiss, Luana”, the actress went to the networks and reacted to the presenter’s memory.

“But, anyway, I already know that Tadeu Schmidt blew me a kiss and I’m loving it. I’m thinking it will be the big hashtag of the program: #beijoluana. Shall we use this hashtag, #beijoluana?”, he concluded.