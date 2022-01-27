PIS Pasep 2022 allowance of BRL 1,212 starts in February; see calendar and consultation

The payment of the Pis/Pasep allowance for 23 million Brazilians begins in two weeks. The salary bonus calendar was released by Caixa Econômica at the beginning of January and the deposit for all groups should take place by the end of March. Workers who wish to consult how much they will receive can now access Caixa and the federal government platforms.

After the calendar was postponed last year, the federal government sent a new proposal for a payment schedule that was approved at a meeting of the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat).

With the change, the deposits no longer start in the second semester and extend until the first semester of the following year and start to occur entirely within the same year. The PIS/PASEP paid now in 2022 will refer to the year/base of 2020.

So, from February onwards, workers will receive an allowance of up to R$ 1,212.00 , minimum wage in force in 2022. The benefit will be paid with an increase of R$ 112 in relation to the national floor in 2021, when it was programmed to be deposited. The complete table of Pis/Pasep values ​​in 2022 can be seen below.

Will Pis 2022 be brought forward?

Unlike what had been expected, the Pis/Pasep calendar in 2022 will not have the benefit deposit throughout the year. Instead of, the government decided to advance payment for all groups for the months of February and March .

Another novelty is the release of values ​​for priority groups without following the calendar. This year, Caixa will release Pis/Pasep withdrawals for all workers residing in cities affected by the rains at the end of December on the first day of deposits (February 8). Thus, it will not be necessary to wait until the date defined for the beneficiary’s month of birth to withdraw the amounts.

Many workers were still expecting to receive the double Pis/Pasep allowance this year. However, Caixa has already confirmed that this will not happen and that in February and March workers will only receive the allowance for the base year 2020.

In this way, Brazilians who worked with a formal contract in 2021 will possibly have to wait until 2023 to receive the extra salary in the account .

The person who:

Worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days during 2020;

Has been registered with Pis/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020).

Pis/Pasep calendar starts in February

As in previous years, the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar will also have two deposit periods. The first will be intended for the 22 million workers of private companies who will receive the Pis salary bonus between February 8 and March 31. Check out the Pis table in 2022:

Birth month Pis 2022 payment date January february 08 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

The second calendar brings the deposit dates for the public servants of Banco do Brasil. This group of 1 million workers will receive Pasep between February 15 and March 24. See full dates:

Final registration number Payment date of Pasep 2022 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

As we informed above, the maximum amount that each worker can receive in 2022 will be R$ 1,212.00. The Pis/Pasep value is calculated according to the proportion of months worked in the base year (2020). See the updated salary allowance table below:

Proportion (months worked) Allowance amount in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

Pis consultation by app and phone

Caixa and the federal government have already released the consultation of who will receive the salary bonus in 2022. The worker will have some ways to know if the money will fall into the account and the approximate amount he will be entitled to.

The first way to consult is by accessing the Digital Work Card application. The CTPS app provides information about old and current employment contracts and also allows you to check whether the worker has the salary allowance enabled in the “Benefits” tab.

Other information regarding unemployment insurance and emergency benefit can also be verified in the app. The CTPS digital app is available for Android and IOS versions.

Pis Pasep consultation in the Caixa app

The second way to check the payment of Pis/Pasep is by downloading the Caixa Trabalhador app. The bank’s app allows the worker to consult data on unemployment insurance, INSS, NIS and salary allowance.

In the Caixa Trabalhador application, it is possible to check the benefit payment schedule and the status of the installments, in addition to being able to simulate the amount of the salary allowance to be received by filling in the salary and the months worked. The Caixa Trabalhador app is available for Android phones [veja aqui] and also for iPhones (iOS) [baixe aqui].

Workers who wish to consult by phone can also call 158 (Alô Trabalho Service Center) to seek information about the salary bonus.