Pitty criticizes on Twitter and fans of Anitta point out indirect

Pitty used his Twitter profile to vent about the wave of reliving the 1980s in music. Despite not mentioning names, however, some fans of Anitta believe that the tweet is an indirect to the preview made available today of the single “Boys Don’t Cry”.

“Like this wave of finding the 1980s mass and generally throwing the riffs with that same little keyboard and I’m like, ‘Man, you guys never heard A-ha?'”, Pitty wrote in one of the posts on the social network. Then she completed her thought on the trend.

“It’s interesting to observe this anthropophagic process. The cream of the canned food in the 1980s ruminated and regurgitated as number one. Ah, time…”, he pointed out. “It’s seeing in practice the talk of generational conflict and temporal distance.”

“It’s just that the fashion now is to be a rocker, right? I think it’s beautiful. Now go, Brazil”, added Pitty, criticized in the responses to the tweets. “But this is all over the world. As you know, the rhythms come and go over the years,” one profile said.

“That’s why it’s called pop, because it diversifies, several other artists have already used gothic/rock themes in pop. But just because it’s Anitta can’t, it’s invalidating rockers”, argued another person on the social network.

The sound rhythm of the 1980s has returned to trend in recent years. Canadian singer The Weeknd is one of the greatest examples. The album “After Hours” is full of musical and aesthetic references to the decade, as well as the song “Blinding Lights”, the album’s hit.

Dua Lipa also ventured out and took inspiration from the 1980s for the album “Future Nostalgia”, elevating the glamor of the era with current pop. In “Physical”, the costumes inspired by the 80’s also stand out.