PlayStation announces PS Plus games for February 2022

The games will be available for download until the 28th of next month

The month of February is just around the corner and, with its arrival, new entertainment options are being added to the most popular subscription services. Now it was the turn of Sony publicize what subscribers to PlayStation Plus will have at your disposal in this new month that is coming. Check out the list below for all the news on the platform:

EA Sports UFC 4

Available for PS4

No matter how or where you play, EA Sports UFC 4 puts you at the center of every fight. Develop and customize your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships to become the undisputed champion. fluid combinations of clinch-to-strike offer more responsive and authentic standing gameplay, while revised takedown and ground mechanics give you more control in these key phases of the fight.

Tiny Tina’s Attack in Dragon Keep: A One-Shot Adventure in Wonderland

Available for PS4

Crush skeletons, defeat dragons and fight giant golems in this first Borderlands-inspired Wonderlands adventure. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign filled with fantasy, fun and mountains of magical loot! Choose from six unique Vault Hunters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful builds, and engage in chaotic solo or co-op fantasy battles*. Use upgraded firearms to blast your way through treacherous forests, spooky crypts and fearsome fortresses. Be warned: your journey can change in an instant because of Tina’s blissfully chaotic whims.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Available for PS5

Amaze and delight crowds as you build the roller coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including roller coasters, installations and scenarios; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the soil itself with terrain-altering tools. Managing your park is just as easy. Guests react in real time as you set prices, set the scene and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so call numbers – and profits – soar. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and enjoy the world’s best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, sets, buildings and entire parks or grow your following by uploading your own creations. From impressive fireworks displays to sprawling cruise ships, there is no limit to creativity.

As usual, the news will be added on the first Tuesday of the month, that is, on the day 1st of february. Games will be available to add to your library until February 28th.

It is also worth remembering that the deadline to redeem the January games is ending. You will only have until the 31st of this month to download the titles Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic and/or add them to your game gallery.

Looking forward to playing the new content offered by the company? Share your expectations with us in the comments!

Enjoy and also check: