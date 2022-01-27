Pomegranate is associated with improving arthritis and memory; see 9 benefits – 01/26/2022

The pomegranate is a fruit of Asian origin, from the region that goes from Iran to the Himalayas in northern India, cultivated for centuries throughout the Mediterranean Sea region. It was brought to American soil in the 18th century, and today, California is the American state that produces the most pomegranate. However, the fruit is grown in many tropical countries, in Lebanon, Pakistan and India among others such as Brazil.

In English, it is called pomegranate, and the origin of the name derives from the Latin, in which pomum means apple and granatus means with seeds, due to its apple-like shape and the hundreds of seeds that fill the fruit. In Hebrew, the word for pomegranate is rimon, which also means “bell” because of its shape.

The edible part is found inside the pomegranate: there are numerous prismatic seeds, surrounded by a sweet-tasting, intense pink pulp (reminiscent of precious stones). “The vibrant color of pomegranate seeds and pulp is due to its richness in anthocyanins and ellagitannins, bioactive compounds also responsible for the benefits related to pomegranate consumption”, explains nutritionist Natália Pinheiro de Castro.

In addition to these compounds, such as gallic acid and catechins, the fruit is also rich in vitamins A, C and E.

pomegranate benefits

1. It’s good for the heart

Rich in compounds that exert anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions, the fruit helps in raising the levels of HDL, the good cholesterol in the blood. It also helps to reduce triglyceride levels, facilitates blood circulation and helps prevent high blood pressure.

In one study, for example, pomegranate juice was able to reduce systolic blood pressure by 5 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure by 2 mmHg. These effects on blood pressure were observed regardless of the duration of the intervention and the dose of juice ingested. Pomegranate juice is also an excellent helper in the prevention of some heart diseases such as heart attack, arrhythmia and atherosclerosis.

The seeds can also be enjoyed, being widely used in salad dressings. Image: iStock

2. Helps balance neuron functions

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds present in pomegranate seeds and skin support memory by balancing neuron functions.

Trials have already shown the effect of pomegranate juice as a protector against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, as in this study and in this one, “however, there is no clinical trial that indicates that consumption of pomegranate (in any of its forms) improves symptoms of this disease “, warns Castro.

3. Contains substances associated with a lower risk of cancer

Rich in flavonoids and tannins — antioxidant compounds —, pomegranate pulp and skin are associated with a lower risk of cancer. A study published in the journal Nature Communicationsfor example, found that people who habitually consumed moderate to high doses of flavonoid-rich foods were less likely to die from cancer or heart disease.

4. Assists in the balance of intestinal flora

The action of vitamin C and the antioxidants found in pomegranate help to balance the intestinal flora as they inhibit the growth of bad bacteria and increase the number of good bacteria in the intestine.

5. Strengthens the immune system

The fruit also improves the absorption of vitamins and minerals by the body and helps to strengthen the immune system, contributing to the prevention of flu and colds. And tea made from the rinds of the fruit is great for treating throat infections, when gargled with it.

6. Improves skin health

In addition to anthocyanins, pomegranate has ellagitannins and catechins in the seed, peel and juice. They are antioxidants with anti-inflammatory action that help protect the skin from ultraviolet rays, preventing premature aging.

7. Fight diarrhea

Pomegranate contains tannins, compounds that increase the absorption of water and decrease the movements of expulsion of feces through the intestine. In this way, tea made from the peel of the fruit or the stem of the pomegranate collaborates in the treatment of diarrhea.

8. Helps in weight maintenance

The fruit has few calories (60 in 100g) and is a source of fiber, helping to control hunger, eliminate excess body fluid and control weight.

Pomegranate goes with many dishes, like this one with eggplant Image: iStock

9. It can help those with arthritis

A review of studies evaluated the properties of pomegranate as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Twelve articles were considered and human studies, animals and in vitro indicated the beneficial effects of pomegranate on clinical symptoms, inflammatory and oxidative factors of arthritis. The fruit is able to manage disease complications by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

how to consume

The pomegranate is usually ready for consumption by observing the color and firmness of the rind. It should be smooth and have a color ranging from dark pink to red, without spots or any other imperfection. In general, fruits that are good for consumption are heavier, because they have more juice and larger seeds. “Check the noise by lightly tapping the fruit with your index finger: the ideal ones produce a metallic noise, while the green ones make a hollow noise”, says nutritionist Tayana Vague.

The fruit is very fragrant and attractive, but if it ripens too much on the trees, it will be eaten by birds. “The ideal is to harvest the pomegranate when it is almost ripe, letting it finish ripening after harvest”, advises chemical engineer and nutritionist Andrea Waisenberg.

After choosing the fruit well, especially the larger ones, with a hard, thin and whole skin, it’s time to taste. “Cut the pomegranate in half with a knife, remove the crown of the fruit (the part that attaches it to the handle) and cut in half again, leaving the fruit in four parts. Dip the pomegranate in water, leave for a few minutes to make it easier separating the seeds and then removing the seeds”, guides Waisenberg.

The “flesh” of the pomegranate is bittersweet and ready to be consumed, in pieces or in juice, but it is good to be careful with the strong color of the fruit, so as not to stain fabrics. The seeds can also be appreciated, being widely used in salad dressings, for example. The bark, leaves and flowers are also indicated for teas.

Castro points out that pomegranate seeds can be consumed pure. “They complement very well not only the flavor of salads, but also drinks, juices, fruit creams and yogurts”, teaches the nutritionist, adding that pomegranate juice can be made by mixing the seeds in a blender with a glass of cold water. . “To take advantage of all the nutrients of the seed, it is recommended to drink the juice immediately, avoiding the degradation of these compounds”.

The rind of the pomegranate is hard, bitter-tasting, and is often used to make teas. “Because of their anti-inflammatory properties, they are good allies in the fight against inflammation in the pharynx”, guarantees Vago.

Risks and Contraindications

According to Castro, studies show that there is no contraindication for the consumption of pomegranate in natura. Regarding the extract of the seeds, despite the information on the toxicity of consumption, which should not exceed 600 mg/kg of body weight (or 42 g of pomegranate extract for an adult weighing 70 kg), there are no studies on the safety of consume products from the skin, leaves or flowers of the pomegranate tree. “Therefore, caution is recommended in the consumption of these products, especially pregnant women and children”, he warns.

Vago emphasizes that excessive consumption should be avoided not only by lactating and pregnant women, but also by individuals with susceptibility to allergies.

Sources: Andrea Waisenbergchemical engineer, nutritionist and postgraduate in sports nutrition from USP (University of São Paulo); Natalia Pinheiro de CastroMaster of Science from FSP/USP (Faculty of Public Health at USP), PhD in Science from FCF/USP (Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at USP), member of @nuts.nutritionscience; Tayana Vagonutritionist specializing in functional nutrition and PhD in oncology from the Federal University of Pará.