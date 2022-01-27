Pope Francis asks the faithful not to condemn their children for their sexual orientation

This Wednesday, 26, Pope Francis appealed to parents not to condemn their children for sexual orientation. During the Vatican’s weekly audience, while speaking about the difficulties of parenthood, the pontiff again declared support and showed concern for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Parents who see different sexual orientations in their children, deal with it and watch your children. Don’t hide behind a condemning attitude. (…) they must never condemn their son”, said the Pope.

This is the second time the pontiff has advocated dialogue between LGBT parents and children. In 2018, he had already said that parents of LGBT children should dialogue and give “space for the child to express themselves” and that, instead of expelling them, parents should pray and try to understand them.

Last year, Francis XVII admitted that LGBTS have the right to be recognized and must be welcomed by their families. The Pope also stressed that, although the church does not recognize marriage between two people of the same sex, civil union is a right guaranteed by law.

The advocacy of LGBT rights and the open dialogue of the Pope, who has led the church since 2013, defy guidelines from the Vatican, which in 2021 announced that priests and other ministers cannot bless same-sex marriages as such blessings would not be lawful. since “God cannot bless sin.”