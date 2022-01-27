Possible Flamengo reinforcement has already offered to the club and angered fans | Football

Disclosure Marinho is speculated as a possible reinforcement of Flamengo

the attacker Marine

(see photos in gallery below),

do Santos, can reinforce Flamengo and supply the possible departure of striker Michael this season. On the other hand, the player has already offered himself to Rubro-Negro, when he was still playing for Grêmio in 2018.

At the time, the video went viral on social media and angered the fans of the gaucho club. Check out:

“Speak up, guys! You have to shake things up for me to get there. You can go to Grêmio to ask for a loan and I’ll go right away”, highlights Marinho. At the time, after the video went viral, Marinho apologized to the fans of the gaucho club, but stressed that, “at no time, he disrespected Grêmio”. Furthermore, he stated that he never put himself out of the team.

“Due to a video circulating on the internet about me offering myself to another club… In fact, I spoke jokingly in a moment of relaxation with a Flamengo friend, but at no time did I disrespect Grêmio. I just said that if Flamengo asked for the loan , I would go right away”, said striker Marinho.

“However, this took a turn for the worse. Due to all this annoying situation, I come here to apologize to all Grêmio fans for this unfortunate moment. At no time did I put myself out of the club or wanting to leave”, he concluded.