Presidential candidates disagree on Brazil joining the OECD

posted on 01/27/2022 06:00



(credit: Caio Gomez)

To become a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the country must fulfill a series of requirements, such as preserving democracy, protecting human rights and combating climate change and deforestation. Pre-candidate for the Planalto, Ciro Gomes (PDT) says that it is clear that Brazil is not aligned with such premises.

“In addition to attacking democracy several times, Bolsonaro has criminal action, especially in the environmental area, putting our reserves and forests and traditional populations at risk,” he said. Ciro also stressed that joining the group was never wanted by the country, it was only considered after a suggestion by former US President Donald Trump to Bolsonaro. However, for that, it would be necessary for Brazil to give up its status as a developing country in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“If that happens, it will be a crime against the country, since this status guarantees some margin for industrial and foreign trade policy, government procurement, regional development and even patent infringement in specific cases”, he enumerated. Ciro also defended that Brazil can recover its international image by defending democracy, the environment and good governance practices without necessarily joining the OECD.

For Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), the Bolsonaro government does not have the profile to meet such goals. “On the contrary, the indicators have been getting worse. But irrespective of the OECD issue, these principles should guide Brazil’s reconstruction management,” he said.

The governor of the state of São Paulo and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, João Doria (PSDB), defended that the organization’s requirements are essential values ​​and must be commitments, regardless of the agenda for joining the group.

“This is a goal that brings benefits that go far beyond the country’s image abroad, being able to attract investments and agreements for the development of Brazil. There are gains associated with the better quality of state action. There is enormous progress to be made in terms of governance, the quality of public policy design and implementation, as well as good public administration practices. Joining the OECD would allow a leap in these agendas,” he defined.

The pre-candidate for the Novo party, Felipe D’ávila, argued that meeting the requirements encourages Brazil to “stop being a marginalized nation in global trade and force us to become more competitive and productive in the international arena”. For him, joining the OECD would do the country a lot of good.