Press that operated “jet wash” lost 68% of readers in 6 years

In 2014, the Brazilian press was dazzled by a great report: a group of champions of justice appeared in Curitiba with the promise of ending corruption in Brazil. Seven years later, the country found itself the victim of a deception. The balance of the battle: the country elected a generation of unprepared politicians and lost at least R$ 326 billion with the farce. But not all Brazilians lost. Some made good money.

Journalism zombies took to the networks and took to the streets to ask for convictions



The great engine of the machine was the press. He adorned the narrative with advertising nicknames, the “operations”. Instead of a number, the process was called a soap opera, with chapters called “phases”. Cleverly, to fade their fingerprints, the collective of prosecutors has hidden under the fancy name of “Task force”. The penal dictionary was completely rewritten to inflame the crowd and instill hatred against the accused. All money was a “bribe”, every group a “gang”, everyone a “bandit”.

silent kennels

A fake news factory was set up. In exchange for “scoops”, newspapers and journalists were willing to shoot the ministers who annulled the illegal decisions of the Lavajatismo. The blackmail consisted of simulating scandals against the judges and their families. With this currency, the “dogs” of Curitiba were paid. The term “dog” is from the time of the military dictatorship, to nickname the collaborationists of the repression who betrayed their own friends in exchange for favors.

The “walling technique”, of blackmailing ministers to extort favorable decisions, prosecutors and their pet journalists, was followed by the practice of shooting lawyers in the legs. In one of the most infamous moments of the show, the “extended task force” (which included judges, delegates, auditors, businessmen and even lawyers) even managed to block the accounts of the offices that defended victims of the machine – now with franchises in Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and São Paulo. a pickpocket called Luiz Vassalloat the service of the crooks of Curitiba, wanted to know from ministers of the STF and the STJ if the magazine Legal Adviser paid for interviews, with the clear purpose of walling up the site. Probably because it is a practice of the places where he works or has worked.

During the military dictatorship, those denounced went to the dungeons. In the “lava jato”, the fraudulent news impaled the targets in the clutches of the Curitiba court and its franchises, where evidence was needed to convict. The new Taliban, guardians of moralism, threw themselves voraciously on their victims, without compassion. No evidence. They now reap the fruits of the evil they sowed.

In December 2014, at the height of the lavajatismo, the combined circulation of the six main printed newspapers in Brazil was 1.071 million copies. Six years later, when the fable fell apart, in addition to false heroes, it was discovered that there were false bandits. And that the “fight against corruption” had been falsified. A festival of corrupt legal practices. In 2021, the circulation of the six largest newspapers in the country collapsed. It dropped 68% compared to 2014. Digital growth was meager.

Associating the discrediting of the press solely with embarking on the lavajatismo is the type of falsification that journalists practiced to deceive their readers. Of course, the phenomenon is due to other factors. But nothing prevents the press, in its twilight, from writing the “secret history” of the “jet wash” or, as was the custom in journalism, to take stock of who won and who lost with the rise and fall of this scheme.

Who won and who lost

In the field of communication, the project gave survival to journalists at the end of their careers and without perspective. It boosted talentless youth, but with a great sense of opportunity. It made profits for companies in the short term, but, as can be seen, it now collects the bill with the flight of readers. Every day, it becomes clearer that the idealism of the class was remunerated.

Twice, the Federal Prosecutors tried to become owners of companies (or funds) with more than R$ 2 billion: one derived from compensation for Petrobras shareholders, the other with money from J&F derived from a collaboration agreement. The Lavajatista lawyer Modesto Carvalhosa joined in search of ridiculous fees.

The lawyer Joaquim Falcão, today in Sergio Moro’s electoral committee, along with Transparency International, also tried to get his hand in Petrobras’ money, in the name of idealism, of course. Falcão became famous with the statement that “excessive due process is a disease”. Marcelo Miller, Rodrigo Janot and Carlos Fernando they retired to take advantage of the prestige they still had to serve the companies victimized by them in the so-called “operation”.

In order not to be arrested, the businessmen and executives agreed to pay astronomical sums in the form of fines or “reparations,” which actually looked more like extortion. according to Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), Brazil lost around R$ 170 billion in investments with the collapse of large companies, which had a ripple effect on hundreds of smaller companies in various sectors, which depended on the business of Brazilian multinationals .

the fruits of wrath



The 278 collaboration and leniency agreements generated the defendant’s commitment to return R$ 22 billion (in installments, for up to 20 years). So far, something like R$5 billion has “returned” to the public coffers — an amount 34 times less than the damage estimated by Dieese. Add yet another loss of BRL 47 billion in taxes, BRL 20.3 billion in payroll contributions and BRL 85.8 billion in payroll.

The drop in commercial revenue has closed newspapers and has already taken the jobs of more than half of the professionals in action in the past decade. Companies dare to seek revenue. One of the vestals of the “car wash”, the reporter Thiago Herdyfor example, saw an opportunity and, apparently with the approval of the management of the UOL portal, attempted a high move.

When finding information about the purchase of masks against Covid-19, Herdy managed to get in touch with the Chinese supplier and tried to engage in a purchase of the most sought-after protective equipment at that time. It didn’t work out, because the company already had a representative in Brazil, but the clever reporter investigative still insisted on the deal.

Faced with the oddity, UOL’s content director, Murilo Garavello, did not want to answer whether the transaction attempt was on behalf of the portal, as stated by Herdy in the correspondence, nor whether the acquisition was completed. In his “defense”, the reporter immediately produced an accusatory story against the mask company. The denial was not published.

Paid idealism

Another bold initiative in search of revenue was to incorporate pornographic sites to the portal, the UOL Sex. As a result, Grupo Folha started to offer, within the content area, performances such as that of deputy Alexandre Frota and videos directed by Ed Coyote Hunter with Colombian teenagers.

As Herdy wrote, you can’t do journalism without money. Even so, he thinks that politically exposed companies, such as those who make leniency agreements, for example, should not invest in communication vehicles — advice that, if followed by UOL, would reap significant revenue from the company.

The attempt to import masks against Covid may have been an attempt to deceive the sources, which is little for those who deceive readers. But, like Deltan, Moro, Falcão, Carvalhosa and others who gained a lot from lavajatismo, they will always be able to say that they did everything out of idealism. Corrupt, only businessmen and politicians. Judge, prosecutor and journalist, no.

Today the cleaners who defended the use of illicit evidence knock on the doors of the STF to ask for protection against them. Everything that the defense tried in Curitiba — and was denied — today its protagonists, as defendants, beg. The joke is over: but it would be interesting to see what would become of the cleaners of today, judged by the cleaners from before.