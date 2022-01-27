Project for three mega plants in the Amazon advances after 10 years

BRASILIA – The state-owned electrobras and its subsidiary Electronorte received approval from National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to carry out the plan to build three large hydroelectric dams in the Tapajos Riverat amazonone of the most preserved areas in the region.

This week, the agency approved the state-owned companies’ request to prepare technical and economic feasibility studies for the Jamanxim, Caí waterfall and Waterfall of the Ducks, hydroelectric plants that would add up to more than 2,200 megawatts, enough to supply more than 3 million families. The surveys can be carried out until December 31, 2023. For more than ten years, Aneel has received requests to study the construction of these plants, but these have never been made possible.

Eletrobras and Eletronorte are part of the “Tapajós Consortium”, created to make these hydroelectric plants viable, which, for more than a decade, have not come off the drawing board due to possible impacts on conservation areas and indigenous lands.

The result of failed attempts in recent years ended up emptying the consortium itself. What is now reduced to a state partnership brought, until mid-2017, names of French companies such as Electricity de France and the GDF Suez Energy Latin America (currently Engie)in addition to national companies such as Neoenergy, Copel and Cemig. This training is still included in Aneel’s approval document.

All were gathered with the purpose of building the largest hydroelectric complex in the country in the middle of the Amazon, which included two other plants, Sao Luiz do Tapajos and jatoba, the biggest. THE IBAMAstill in 2016, filed the licensing process for Sao Luizdue to the direct impact on indigenous lands, which is prohibited by law.

None of these plants became viable, and the consortium lost the interest of private members, who got tired of spending money on failed projects. There were no less than R$ 130 million injected into piles of studies.

Since 2013, no medium or large hydroelectric project has been tendered by the federal government, due to environmental complexity. The government already has the inventory of each river, with the generation capacity of each plant, but basically all the proposals include the creation of reservoirs that would flood large protected areas.

What do the state companies say?

When questioned, Eletrobras stated in a note that, “from a technical point of view, the Tapajós River basin holds a relevant hydroelectric potential, with a high natural capacity to regulate river flows throughout the year” and that the studies of the new plants “ still need government action”.

Eletronorte stated that “all the projects are technically viable and would bring great gains to the Brazilian population, as they are clean, renewable energy projects with a potentially lower cost than other generation sources”.