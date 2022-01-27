PT, PSB, PCdoB and PV meet to discuss federation; understand the advances and impasses of the meeting

The presidents of PT, PSB, PCdoB and PV met this Wednesday 26th in Brasília to continue the discussions on a federation between the four acronyms. The assessment is that the meeting exceeded expectations, but did not reach the heart of the differences: the choices of PT and pessebistas in key states for this year’s elections.

The purpose of the meeting was to advance the formulation of the federation’s statute. As the alliance will involve parties of different sizes – PT and PSB are larger than PCdoB and PV – a mechanism was discussed to prevent a force from imposing, in isolation, a determination. The path should be that of consensus, but in the absence of full convergence, 2/3 will be needed.

One of the discussions raised involved the composition of a federation assembly. It would be made up of 50 members, divided according to the weight of each acronym in the Chamber: 27 from the PT, 14 from the PSB, 5 from the PCdoB and 4 from the PV.

Today, the PT has 53 deputies, the PSB 30, the PC do B 8 and the PV 4.

A rotation in command of the assembly is projected, which would be headed by a president and three vice-presidents. A federation must, necessarily, exist for four years, which would make it possible for each acronym to have its annual turn in the presidency.

The 2024 municipal elections also enter the equation. The difficulties in choosing the thousands of candidates for mayor and councilor in two and a half years promise to intensify the conversations.

“It was a good meeting, in which we started the discussion of the federation statute, with a great degree of convergence. We will continue the talks next Monday”, said the Capital Letter the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

For the president of PCdoB and deputy governor of Pernambuco, Luciana Santos, the four parties increasingly understand “the strategic role that the federation will play in the event of victory [na eleição presidencial], for governability, or for resistance in case of adversity”.

According to her, however, the differences in the relationship between PT and PSB in the states are at the heart of the need to extend the deadline for officializing the federation. Leaders of the acronyms want authorization from the Superior Electoral Court to conclude the negotiations by June, but, at this moment, the deadline of March 1 is valid for submitting the request for recognition of the federation to the Court.

The trend is that, in the coming weeks, local leaders of the four parties will meet to try to smooth the edges and define the candidates for state governments.

In Rio de Janeiro, the way is paved for the PT to make official, in the coming weeks, its support for Marcelo Freixo, from the PSB.

In Pernambuco, says Luciana Santos, there was a debate “last Thursday that, between PT and PSB, the primacy of the choice for governor belongs to the PSB”. The tendency is that the governor Paulo Câmara, from the PSB, who is in the last year of his 2nd term, will define the name of the party for the October elections. In this way, the PT would remove the name of Senator Humberto Costa, presented as a pre-candidate, from the table.

Last week, former president Lula reinforced, during an interview with progressive websites and blogs, that the PSB has the right to launch its own candidate in Pernambuco. “It is the state in which the PSB has the strongest leadership”, he said.

Lula also guaranteed that, despite the PT having two potential candidates (Humberto Costa and Marília Arraes), the party will be out of the running if the PSB decides to run.

In São Paulo, however, the main impasse remains, since the PT members do not give up on casting Fernando Haddad – leader of the polls without former governor Geraldo Alckmin – and the pessebists insist on the name of Márcio França.

Privately, as is his way, Alckmin – potential candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket – indicated to Haddad that he tends to maintain an active participation in the PT campaign towards the São Paulo government. The former toucan even plans to accompany Haddad on agendas across the state.

On Friday the 21st, the president of PT from São Paulo, former minister Luiz Marinho, repeated in an interview with Capital Letter: “I am sure that the candidate in São Paulo will be Fernando Haddad. We are going to consolidate this process with PSB and Haddad being the candidate for governor.”