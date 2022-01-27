Queiroga indicates that he is in favor of starting 4th dose against Covid in Brazil

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signaled to the column that he was in favor of starting the application of a second booster dose (or fourth dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil.

“It is part of the strategy already planned for 2021. Annually, people are vaccinated for Influenza”, said the minister, when asked about the matter this Wednesday (26/1).

Queiroga stressed that the topic is “under study”, this week, at the Covid-19 Immunization Technical Advisory Chamber. The group went to evaluate measures to combat the pandemic within the scope of the Ministry of Health.

“Topic under study at the Technical Chamber. When there is an official position, it will be disclosed”, highlighted the minister in conversation with the column by message.

Technical note already recommends 4th dose

Since the end of December 2021, a technical note from the ministry has already recommended the fourth dose in Brazil. For now, however, only for immunosuppressed people and four months after the first booster.

The fourth dose is already being applied in countries like Chile and Israel. In addition, the application is discussed in nations such as Germany and the United States, due to the increase in cases of the Ômicron variant.