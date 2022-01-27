R$ 208 million of the PIS allowance is forgotten; see how to withdraw – 01/27/2022 – Market

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago Business Comments Off on R$ 208 million of the PIS allowance is forgotten; see how to withdraw – 01/27/2022 – Market 5 Views

A total of R$ 208 million in salary bonuses is forgotten and can be withdrawn by 320 thousand workers from February 8th. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, these Brazilians are entitled to receive the PIS (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) allowance for the year 2019, but they did not withdraw until the end of 2019. June 30, 2021, when the release calendar ended.

Every year there is money left over from those who have not withdrawn the amounts of the salary bonus on time: they are workers who are entitled, but do not know that they have the amounts receivable stopped at Caixa (in the case of PIS) and at Banco do Brasil (for the Pasep).

Forgotten salary bonuses can be redeemed on the same dates as the new 2022 payment calendar, which this year will pay the benefit for the period worked in 2020. March. Banco do Brasil will pay the allowance to employees entitled to Pasep between February 15 and March 24.

As the withdrawal will be made in 2022, workers will receive from R$101 to R$1,212, depending on the number of months worked.

Who is entitled to the forgotten allowance?

Those who performed formal remunerated activity in 2019 for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, are entitled to the old PIS allowance, and received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. In 2019, the minimum wage was BRL 998 and the allowance is paid to those who received, on average, up to BRL 1,996 that year.

It is also necessary that the worker has been registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the Cnis for at least five years. For those who should have withdrawn in 2021 the amount referring to the work carried out in 2019, the first job must have started by 2014. It is also required that the employer has contributed to PIS or Pasep and has correctly informed the employee’s data in Rais (Relationship Annual Report of Social Information) or on eSocial.

See which day you can make the delayed withdrawal of the allowance

PIS PAID IN CAIXA TO WORKER WITH SIGNED CARD
















born inreceive fromreceive until
January08/02/202212/29/2022
February02/10/202212/29/2022
March02/15/202212/29/2022
April02/17/202212/29/2022
May02/22/202212/29/2022
June02/24/202212/29/2022
July03/15/202212/29/2022
August03/17/202212/29/2022
September03/22/202212/29/2022
October03/24/202212/29/2022
November03/29/202212/29/2022
December03/31/2022

12/29/2022

PASEP PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO SERVIDERS














end of registrationreceive fromreceive until
002/15/202212/29/2022
102/15/202212/29/2022
two02/17/202212/29/2022
302/17/202212/29/2022
402/22/202212/29/2022
502/24/202212/29/2022
603/15/202212/29/2022
703/17/202212/29/2022
803/22/202212/29/2022
903/24/202212/29/2022

According to the ministry, historically, the average number of workers who did not withdraw the allowance is repeated every year. In the last payment schedule, 22.2 million workers entitled to the benefit were identified. About 98.5% withdrew their values, totaling R$ 17.2 billion.

The amounts are available for a maximum of five years, counting from the closing date of the annual payment schedule, without considering any extensions, the ministry said.

Who is not entitled to the salary bonus

  • domestic servant;

  • rural workers employed by individuals;

  • urban workers employed by individuals;

  • workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

allowance amount
















Months worked in the base year

allowance amount
1BRL 101.00
twoBRL 202.00
3BRL 303.00
4BRL 404.00
5BRL 505.00
6BRL 606.00
7BRL 707.00
8BRL 808.00
9BRL 909.00
10BRL 1,010.00
11BRL 1,111.00
12BRL 1,212.00

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil breaks record for new Covid-19 cases, with 228,954 in 24 hours

This Thursday (27), Brazil recorded 672 deaths and 228,954 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved