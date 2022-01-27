R$ 208 million of the PIS allowance is forgotten; see how to withdraw – 01/27/2022 – Market

A total of R$ 208 million in salary bonuses is forgotten and can be withdrawn by 320 thousand workers from February 8th. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, these Brazilians are entitled to receive the PIS (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) allowance for the year 2019, but they did not withdraw until the end of 2019. June 30, 2021, when the release calendar ended.

Every year there is money left over from those who have not withdrawn the amounts of the salary bonus on time: they are workers who are entitled, but do not know that they have the amounts receivable stopped at Caixa (in the case of PIS) and at Banco do Brasil (for the Pasep).

Forgotten salary bonuses can be redeemed on the same dates as the new 2022 payment calendar, which this year will pay the benefit for the period worked in 2020. March. Banco do Brasil will pay the allowance to employees entitled to Pasep between February 15 and March 24.

As the withdrawal will be made in 2022, workers will receive from R$101 to R$1,212, depending on the number of months worked.

Who is entitled to the forgotten allowance?

Those who performed formal remunerated activity in 2019 for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, are entitled to the old PIS allowance, and received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. In 2019, the minimum wage was BRL 998 and the allowance is paid to those who received, on average, up to BRL 1,996 that year.

It is also necessary that the worker has been registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the Cnis for at least five years. For those who should have withdrawn in 2021 the amount referring to the work carried out in 2019, the first job must have started by 2014. It is also required that the employer has contributed to PIS or Pasep and has correctly informed the employee’s data in Rais (Relationship Annual Report of Social Information) or on eSocial.

See which day you can make the delayed withdrawal of the allowance

PIS PAID IN CAIXA TO WORKER WITH SIGNED CARD

born in receive from receive until

January 08/02/2022 12/29/2022

February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022

March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022

April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022

May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022

June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022

July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022

August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022

September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022

October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022

November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022

December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022







PASEP PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO SERVIDERS

end of registration receive from receive until

0 02/15/2022 12/29/2022

1 02/15/2022 12/29/2022

two 02/17/2022 12/29/2022

3 02/17/2022 12/29/2022

4 02/22/2022 12/29/2022

5 02/24/2022 12/29/2022

6 03/15/2022 12/29/2022

7 03/17/2022 12/29/2022

8 03/22/2022 12/29/2022

9 03/24/2022 12/29/2022







According to the ministry, historically, the average number of workers who did not withdraw the allowance is repeated every year. In the last payment schedule, 22.2 million workers entitled to the benefit were identified. About 98.5% withdrew their values, totaling R$ 17.2 billion.

The amounts are available for a maximum of five years, counting from the closing date of the annual payment schedule, without considering any extensions, the ministry said.

Who is not entitled to the salary bonus

domestic servant;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

allowance amount