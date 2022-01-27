Raising Money in 2022: See the Biggest Mistakes

Regardless of your quirks and beliefs, I’m sure of one thing: you’ve at some point made a New Year’s Eve promise with the desire to improve your finances. Despite good intentions, unfortunately, it is quite likely that many people will give up on this plan far from being successful.

The good news is that the biggest causes of failure of these promises are easily correctable. I have separated the most common mistakes of those who want to take better care of their money and how to avoid them.

expectations too high

If you’ve never been able to save money, you can’t expect this to be an easy task the first time you try. Be patient at first, set relatively easy goals to be met, such as saving 1% of your salary.

There is no need to want to hit big numbers from the start. Taking care of money should be a task that you should take on for years, so don’t worry about the first results. The more you practice, the easier it will get over time.

No support from people around

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, much less manages to take care of money. Inside your home, be the leader of your family and guide those close to you to embark on this journey with you.

It is important that there are no excessive charges and that this task has a reward at the end, such as a trip to celebrate the amount saved at the end of the year. Everything is much easier when more than one person is committed to achieving a goal and not fighting others to make it happen.

Forget other obligations

If you are in debt, owe money to other people, or have tax debts, it is very important that this is your priority before you start saving and investing money. All these obligations generate interest that gradually decapitalize and delay your progress in finances.

Getting out of that hole should be the priority before thinking about saving money for yourself. Life is much smoother without debt. As I said before, taking care of money should be something to take with you for a lifetime. If you need to spend a few months focusing only on debt, don’t worry, you’ll soon have the money to accomplish your goals more easily.

Lack of planning

Planning finances is not always a pleasant task. Few people have the patience to dedicate themselves to spreadsheets or keep writing down expenses. If this is your case, it is important to know that if you really want to have results with your money, you will need to plan your expenses and earnings at some point.

Trying to save money without planning is like taking a trip without a GPS or a map to a place you don’t know. It may even happen to arrive at your destination, but it will take a lot more time, energy and money than if you followed the plan. Here on the Uncomplicate blog there are several articles detailing financial planning in an easy way.

The most important thing is, even if it doesn’t work on the first try, you keep trying. With each try you learn a little more about what works and what doesn’t work for your money. Persistence pays off in the long run!