RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine 0 Views

RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine

Stellantis confirmed the launch of the RAM 3500 pickup in the Brazilian market, which will arrive in the Brazilian market in the coming months, completing the trio of “picaponas”, including the RAM 1500 Rebel and the RAM 2500 Laramie.

A real truck (legally speaking), the RAM 3500 will arrive in Brazil with a Cummins turbo diesel engine with 377 horsepower and 116.8 kgfm of torque.

That’s a little more (12 horsepower and 6.7 kgfm) than that offered by the RAM 2500 Laramie. Still considered a pickup by RAM, the 3500 will be able to carry 1,752 kg and tow up to 9,021 kg.

RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine

In comparison with the RAM 2500, it manages to carry an additional 664 kg and pull an additional 1,160 kg, respectively.

RAM will release more news in the coming months, but we show a little more of the RAM 3500 in the US market.

“Monstra”, the RAM 3500 would only have an equivalent in Brazil if the Ford F-350 was still in production, in the case of single wheels, or the F-4000, on account of the double wheels.

RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine

In the US, it is offered in Tradesman, Limited, BigHorn, LongHorn and Laramie versions, using both the Cummins 6.7 inline six and the 6.4 HEMI V8 gasoline engine.

With dual wheels and the ability to pull up to 17 tons, it uses a 426 horsepower Cummins diesel. Well equipped, it also has two bucket sizes, with a very long one.

Here, it will be of the Crew Cab type and with a short bucket, having also run single, which will not be charged an additional toll.

RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine

The traction capacity of the RAM 3500 HD is so great with dual wheels, that it has an interesting accessory, a fifth wheel, installed on the cargo bucket, which will not exist in Brazil.

With it, just hitch the trailer like a traditional road implement on horse-mechanic trucks and thus pull the huge trailer or trailer for animals, among others.

Even if you don’t use a double wheelset, you will need a CNH category C or above to drive this RAM vehicle.

RAM 3500 HD 2023 – Photo gallery

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

European stocks rehearse recovery, in line with NY futures

At european scholarships rehearse a recovery on Thursday morning, following a similar move in New …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved