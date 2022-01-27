RAM 3500 is confirmed with 377 horsepower diesel engine

Stellantis confirmed the launch of the RAM 3500 pickup in the Brazilian market, which will arrive in the Brazilian market in the coming months, completing the trio of “picaponas”, including the RAM 1500 Rebel and the RAM 2500 Laramie.

A real truck (legally speaking), the RAM 3500 will arrive in Brazil with a Cummins turbo diesel engine with 377 horsepower and 116.8 kgfm of torque.

That’s a little more (12 horsepower and 6.7 kgfm) than that offered by the RAM 2500 Laramie. Still considered a pickup by RAM, the 3500 will be able to carry 1,752 kg and tow up to 9,021 kg.

In comparison with the RAM 2500, it manages to carry an additional 664 kg and pull an additional 1,160 kg, respectively.

RAM will release more news in the coming months, but we show a little more of the RAM 3500 in the US market.

“Monstra”, the RAM 3500 would only have an equivalent in Brazil if the Ford F-350 was still in production, in the case of single wheels, or the F-4000, on account of the double wheels.

In the US, it is offered in Tradesman, Limited, BigHorn, LongHorn and Laramie versions, using both the Cummins 6.7 inline six and the 6.4 HEMI V8 gasoline engine.

With dual wheels and the ability to pull up to 17 tons, it uses a 426 horsepower Cummins diesel. Well equipped, it also has two bucket sizes, with a very long one.

Here, it will be of the Crew Cab type and with a short bucket, having also run single, which will not be charged an additional toll.

The traction capacity of the RAM 3500 HD is so great with dual wheels, that it has an interesting accessory, a fifth wheel, installed on the cargo bucket, which will not exist in Brazil.

With it, just hitch the trailer like a traditional road implement on horse-mechanic trucks and thus pull the huge trailer or trailer for animals, among others.

Even if you don’t use a double wheelset, you will need a CNH category C or above to drive this RAM vehicle.

RAM 3500 HD 2023 – Photo gallery