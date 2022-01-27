Rare blizzard hits Turkey, closes airport for more than 24 hours | World

After a rare blizzard, Istanbul airport reopened on Tuesday (25) after more than 24 hours of inactivity due to the amount of snow that paralyzed the eastern Mediterranean and forced Greece to declare two days of public holiday.

Climate change has wreaked havoc in both countries, affecting road traffic and basic services, leaving hundreds of people trapped in their cars in Greece. According to information, there has not been a snowfall of this proportion for 29 years.

Much of the international attention has focused on the closure of Istanbul airport, one of the largest in Europe, which opened in 2019.

Rare blizzard covers beaches in Turkish city of Antalya for first time in 29 years

During the day, activities resumed with the arrival of a flight from Caracas. According to AFP, only one of the three runways was operating, so only a few of the hundreds of canceled flights could be rescheduled.

Istanbul airport received more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions to air traffic due to the pandemic.

2 of 3 Passengers are forced to sleep on the ground at Istanbul airport, Turkey, due to heavy snowfall — Photo: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS Passengers are forced to sleep on the ground at an airport in Istanbul, Turkey, due to heavy snowfall — Photo: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS

On social media, passengers expressed their indignation at the lack of attention in the terminal and the lack of information.

“There is no bottle of water. Zero consideration for women and children,” complained Chris Wiggett, one of the affected passengers, on Twitter.

Other footage from the terminal showed a crowd demanding that affected passengers be accommodated in a hotel.

The city of Istanbul reported that almost 85 centimeters of snow had accumulated and the authorities decided to close the universities until this Monday (24).

3 of 3 Heavy snowfall hits Turkey and Greece this week. — Photo: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS Heavy snowfall hits Turkey and Greece this week. — Photo: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS

In Greece, Athens and several cities in the center of the country woke up on Tuesday to a thick layer of snow, which forced the government to declare holidays in Attica and some islands on Tuesday and Wednesday (25th and 26th, respectively). .

On Monday night, 3,500 drivers had to be rescued after being stranded on the outskirts of Athens by an “exceptional” blizzard, according to Minister of Civil Protection and Climate Change Christos Stylianides.

A homeless man in his sixties was found dead in Thessaloniki, the country’s second city in the north, probably due to the cold.

Athens’ international airport, where many planes did not take off on Tuesday (25), canceled about thirty Aegean and Olympic flights scheduled for the following day.

Some angry drivers called radio stations to express “their anger” and criticize the government for the “chaos”.