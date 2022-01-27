Read the movie review with Kristen Stewart as Diana

The first scenes of Spencer leave no doubt as to what kind of movie it is. A platoon of military vehicles arrives at Sandringham House, where the British royal family traditionally spend the Christmas holiday. The soldiers who get out of the camouflaged trucks carry reinforced boxes, the kind we normally see at the front. When they make their way impeccably stiff to the kitchen, however, and open the boxes in the gloom, we discover them full of expensive food.

And so, with a sequence of a few minutes, the director Pablo Larrain and the screenwriter Steven Knight establish the central thesis of his feature, his point of view: to Spencer, the British royal family is a military platoon conditioned to absurd discipline and bureaucracy, a band of aristocrats turned soldiers with no real conflict to fight. And Diana (Kristen Stewart), well… she is a prisoner of war.

For the next two hours or so, the film continues to borrow the visual language and narrative buzzwords of war movies. Larraín, for example, makes the mansion’s servants move like a squadron in morning training, and the family members themselves try to imitate them in the way they defer to Queen Elizabeth II’s movements (an excellent Stella Gonet, increasing the few moments that the script gives him). When she suddenly gets up from the sofa during the broadcast of her speech on TV, for example, the whole family stiffens, making a move to follow her, almost comically at attention.

Meanwhile, the director of photography Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire) creates a film of muted, almost pastel colors, reinforcing the monotonous and controlled reality that arises from this ceremonial exaggeration. But her camera also yields unforgettable images, like Diana walking through the misty Sandringham countryside at night, approaching the fence bordering the nearby property where she spent her childhood. When she appears framed by the shadow of the barbed wire fence, Lady Di could very well be in a scene from Platoon or Saving Private Ryan – if not for the designer coat, of course.

At the same time, Knight’s script puts his princess in contact with, and in contrast to, the types we often see in this genre. Major Gregory of Timothy Spall he is the rigid trainer, the hard-line commander who insists on imposing his unyielding, almost deadly sense of duty on those around him; the great chef Darren Sean Harris embodies the kindest authority figure, confidant of our protagonist, compassionate but unable to free her from her predicament; and Prince Charles of Jack Farthing it’s the negotiating and conformist presence that insists that Diana would be able to adapt to this prison if she tried a little.

They are, as in the war classics, men defined by their titles, their hierarchical positions, as much or more than by what they feel or are. In the weakened position of a prisoner, meanwhile, Diana of Spencer embodies everything audiences loved about real-life Diana: her emotional openness, her evident vulnerability to the bureaucratic machinery of the royal family, and the way those same traits sometimes exploded into open defiance of convention because she saw herself with nothing. to lose.

With such a strong point of view, Spencer it is a difficult film to navigate for its protagonist. Kristen Stewart’s Choice to Play That The specific Diana conjured up by the script was accurate because, as an actress, the American is capable of expressing like few others the suffocated anguish, the extinct scream before escaping through her mouth, which defines her. On the other hand, Spencer understands that every biopic is a marketing gimmick – we don’t pay to see Jackie Kennedy, to cite an example directed by the same Larraín, but to see Natalie Portman playing Jackie Kennedy – and finds in Stewart the almost satirical self-awareness necessary to make this trick work without compromising the film’s emotional impact.

So yes, the accent of Diana played by the former star of Twilight it’s an atrocious extrapolation of the way the real Diana spoke. And Stewart puts every one of the princess’s well-known antics (her habit of whispering and looking her interlocutors up and down, her graceful ballerina movements) under a magnifying glass, thus drawing a harrowingly recognizable version of her in primary colors. Perfect for a film that transforms the tragic banality of Diana’s life and death into sheer dramatic extravagance, giving the princess a theatrical stature that far exceeds reality.

Spencer opens with a sign that promises to be “a fable of a real tragedy”. When we reach the end, the impression is that few times a work has so fully fulfilled a promise.