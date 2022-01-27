Registrato: ‘forgotten money’ is already used as bait for scams | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education central bank

In record time, digital criminals have already developed a scam that uses the platform created by the Central Bank as bait to rescue amounts remaining in old accounts. With a call or WhatsApp message, the fraudster gets in touch with the victim and says he has money to receive. For this, however, you need to click on a link sent by email or messaging application.

Thiago Bordini, Head of Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence at the digital security company Axur, says that he has already detected fake pages and apps for querying values, created by scammers:

“The idea is not to move the balance of accounts because the amount that each individual has to receive is usually negligible. The victim is induced to provide personal information, CPF; bank details, such as branch and account; date of birth. And then , these data are used for other moves.”

Specialist in digital law, Antonio Carlos Marques Fernandes, says that frauds try to instigate some momentary need in people and make them provide their credentials, spontaneously, with the practice of social engineering.

“They cheat based on the trust of those who will access the site. The same happened with the vaccine… Criminals would send a link, people thought they had to register to vaccinate and pass the data”, he explains.

Fernandes says that the data is used to make purchases on the installment plan, access the victim’s cell phone and internet banking:

“The best thing to do is not to click on unknown links, even if sent by people close to you.”

If you fall for the coup, lawyer João Quinelato, from the office Chalfin, Goldberg, Vainboim Advogados, guides you to collect evidence to file a complaint with the police:

“It is important to collect Whatsapp prints, audios, call history. All these elements must be delivered to police headquarters, because this practice constitutes a crime of embezzlement.”

Quinelato comments that using third-party data to practice scams is nothing new. In the past, criminals used the CPFs of those approved in contests whose names were published in newspapers. With the advent of the internet, however, the ways to obtain personal information have multiplied.

If it is found that there was a system failure in the bank or in the care of the holder’s personal data, however, the handler of such sensitive data can be held responsible, as well as third parties who use it.

“If the fraudster manages to get a loan with data from a victim, the financial institution that granted it will have to answer for this, since it is its duty to check the suitability of the customers”, he exemplifies.

In a note, the Central Bank declared that it does not come into direct contact with citizens. Any data on the amount receivable can only be obtained from the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), when it becomes available again, based on identification with login and password. And he added that transfers are made directly by the institutions.