Registrato: See how to find out if you have money to receive from the bank | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Registrato: See how to find out if you have money to receive from the bank

After the launch by the Central Bank of a new tool to check whether Brazilians have funds to receive from banks remaining from old closed accounts or from undue charges of fees, there was a boom in access that ended up leading the institution to temporarily take the system off the air. .

While the system does not come back, those who have not yet been able to check the balance can register on the BC website to have access to this information. This consultation is done by the system called Registrato, which brings a series of information on Brazilian financial transactions.

In total, the Central Bank estimates that R$ 8 billion will be available, but in a first phase it will be R$ 3.9 billion for 28 million people or companies.

See below how to register with the Registrato and check if you have money to receive from banks.

How to check and query



On the Central Bank page, access the My Financial Life section. Then click on the Amounts Receivable subsection.

Scroll to the end of the page and click on the last item, called Inquiry to the Amounts Receivable Report.

Then press “Start consultation” and enter your CPF number. After the digital verification, the system will tell you whether or not you have receivables from banks. If you don’t, there’s no point moving forward.

If the system says that there are funds to be redeemed, you must consult the amounts and the institution in which they are through Registrato, the BC portal that allows citizens to consult their financial information.

If you have not registered, you must enter a login and password to access the Registrar.

How to register for the Registry

Step 1

The citizen must access the Registrato page. There are two registration options: one through the Central Bank website and the other through the Gov.br website, a kind of federal public service center.

step 2

To access the Registrato through Gov.br, the citizen must have silver or gold status. The greater the release of data to the government, such as facial recognition, bank and driver’s license details, the higher your status.

The option of registering through the BC website is available to individuals or legal entities and has no restrictions.

Registration is done in three steps. In the first one, it is necessary to inform data such as CPF, date of birth, mother’s first name and the name of the bank in which she has an account.

A security phrase is then generated, which must be validated on the website of the bank where the person has an account.

step 3

With the code generated by the BC website in hand, the user must access their bank account through the bank’s website and search their bank’s website for the “Registration” service.

The financial institution then asks you to paste the passphrase and security key generated in the previous step. Then, the user must also include the bank’s own security key, generated by the institution’s app.

step 4

After validation of the security phrase by the internet banking of the bank where the user has an account, he must return to the Central Bank page to complete the registration in the third tab.

This also asks for the passphrase. After filling in the data, the user creates a password and completes the Registrato’s registration.

How to know the amount to be received?

Now the user goes back to the Registrar page to add login and password.

You must then click on “Amounts receivable”.

To get the values ​​back, there are two options that will be available in the query area.

If the customer finds a notice “Request here” it means that the bank has adhered to the BC Term that provides for the return of the amount via Pix to your account within 12 working days.

Exceptionally, the bank may pay via TED or DOC, but provided that within a period of up to 12 working days and provided that the account where you registered the Pix key indicated in the Registrato.

If there is a telephone symbol with the indication “Request via institution” it means that the consumer has amounts receivable, but the bank has not adhered to the BC Term and, therefore, he must contact him to arrange the return of the values.

Account amounts prior to 2001 do not appear in this system. If the customer wants to consult these accounts, having the name of the financial institution and the number of the deposit account, it is possible to carry out the search here.