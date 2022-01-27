Renault Kwid: changes revitalize and make the hatch more competitive – 01/26/2022

Released in 2017, Kwid has received the first update now. It hits the market as a 2023 model year with a new, more equipped front end and improvements to the finish and engine. Now the three versions (Zen, Intense and Outsider) come with stability control as standard, which will only be mandatory in all cars from January 1, 2024.

In addition to the four airbags – two on the front and two on the side, already existing – it received a ramp-start assistant, very useful in manual gearbox cars, tire pressure monitoring, visual and audible warning if any of the occupants do not wear a seat belt. and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

Alloy wheels, also 14 inches, appear for the first time (only in the most expensive version), but keeping only three screws. The hubcaps have been redesigned. Internally, there were improvements: better-looking seat covers, digital speedometer and multimedia screen, from 7 to 8 inches. The steering wheel has not changed.

The engine has been updated to meet new anti-pollution regulations. The 1-liter three-cylinder now delivers 71 hp (E)/68 hp (G), a gain of 1 hp and 2 hp, respectively. The auxiliary system for starting on cold days, when with ethanol, was replaced by electric preheating. It also adopted the system start-restart the engine at idle to save fuel (can be turned off). Consumption was a little better in the Inmetro city/road reference: ethanol 10.8/11 km/l; gasoline 15.3/15.7 km/l.

In an initial evaluation, by urban circuit in São Paulo (SP), the difference in throttle responses is difficult to perceive. In the timer, Renault reports that the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h has improved from 14.7 s to 13.2 s, when fueled with ethanol.

It is consistent for a car of its dimensions, which weighs only 825 kg (142 kg less than the direct rival Mobi). 290 L trunk is very good for its size. Even with a tank of only 38 liters, the declared range on the road is 597 km with gasoline and 418 km with ethanol.

Prices: R$ 59,890 (the lowest in Brazil today) to R$ 67,650. All versions have electric power steering, air conditioning and four-parabola headlights. Very different from when the “popular” car appeared in 1993.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class, 6th generation, good evolution

The first units of the new C-Class begin to be delivered, initially, in the more expensive versions C200 and C300 AMG Line. In this generation change, the classic rear-wheel drive sedan was 6.5 cm longer and gained 2.5 in the wheelbase, which improved legroom in the rear seat.

The style remains unmistakable. The grid includes dozens of three-pointed mini-stars, symbol of the brand. Taillights are now split. The headlights are state-of-the-art and in the C300 they use digital technology capable of illuminating up to 600 m away without dazzling other cars.

Independent suspensions on all four wheels have also evolved based on those of the top-of-the-line S-Class. There has been a gain in turning diameter – 11.1 m – which is great for the 4.75 m length.

The interior has good news, such as quad-zone air conditioning. The front seats have better lateral support. More impressive is the augmented reality navigation system that even shows if the traffic light has turned green. The new verticalized multimedia display is 11.9 inches. Five driving modes can be programmed. In the C300 there is active control of evasion or change of lane and of transversal traffic.

Engines are 4-cylinder turbo, 1.5 L/204 hp (C 200) and 2 L/258 hp (C300). Both with a micro-hybrid system, that is, a reversible alternator in a starter without generating noise. This adds up to about 10% power (20hp and 27hp respectively) if the small 48V auxiliary battery is fully charged.

Prices of the very high tops of the line: R$ 349,900 (C 200 AMG Line) and 399,900 (C 300 AMG Line). Other versions will be offered throughout the year.

JAC launches first electric sedan: E-J7

The medium-large Chinese sedan (4.77 m in length) is offered at a competitive price: R$ 264,900. To give you an idea, the best-selling electric model in 2021 (only 439 units, most of them corporate), Nissan Leaf, is smaller and costs BRL 297,140. E-J7’s design is nice with bold solution for the rear speaker. It comes very well equipped, including a 13-inch vertical multimedia screen.

Interestingly, the front seat height adjustment is manual and there is no steering wheel adjustment. Very good interior space thanks to the 2.76 m wheelbase. JAC informs large trunk of 590 liters.

190 hp/34.7 kgf.m engine stands out for its acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 s. As with all electric vehicles, no surprise in this aspect, although the maximum speed is limited to 150 km/h to save electricity.

Its mass of 1,650 kg is relatively low for an electric car with a 50 kWh battery. Declared consumption of 8 km/kWh in urban cycle means about 400 km of range. On road it should reach a maximum of 300 km.

