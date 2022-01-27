Renault Master 2023 arrives more powerful and economical on the market

The Renault Master 2023 hits the market focused on improving performance, as well as economy. Sales leader among vans in Brazil, the French light commercial arrives with a more powerful engine.

In addition, it adds a renewed look, highlighting the larger headlights and LED daytime running lights. Not to mention the reshaped grille and bulky front bumper.

Inside, the Renault Master 2023 gained visual changes and also a multifunctional steering wheel, as well as a new cluster with a 3.5-inch display and multimedia with Android Auto and CarPlay, in addition to digital TV.

The Renault van also has stability control, traction control, anti-rollover system, adaptive load control, side wind stabilization system, hill start assistant, trailer traction assistant and extended grip assistant at start.

Having versions of space for the cargo box, always ample and with good internal volume, the Master 2023 comes with a modified 2.3 dCi diesel engine, which is now 24% more economical.

Other than that, it now delivers 136 horsepower and 36.7 kgfm, thus providing more power and torque. The transmission is a six-speed manual, with cable drive and lever with great ergonomics on the panel.

The Master 2023 has a wheelbase of 3,182 mm to 4,332 mm, as well as a load capacity of up to 1,552 kg and an internal volume ranging from 8 m³ to 13 m³.

In the chassis-cab version, the Master 2023 has a load capacity of 1,740 kg and can accommodate implements of up to 18 m³.

Renault Master 2023 – Versions and prices

Master 2023 is available in the following versions:

Chassis Cab: BRL 187,600

Main equipment: hot air, on-board computer, driver’s seat with height and depth adjustment, electro-hydraulic steering with depth adjustment, electric mirrors with double vision, electric locks and windows. Dual airbags, ABS brakes with BAS, stability (ESP) and traction (TCS) controls and other safety technologies.

Van (L1 H1): BRL 207,900

Grand Van (L2 H2): BRL 216,000

Extra Van (L3 H2): BRL 221,000

Main equipment: All of the Chassis Cab version, plus air conditioning and lighting in the cargo compartment.

stained glass: BRL 225,600

Main equipment: all of the Van version, plus air conditioning with rear outlets.

Executive Minibus: BRL 281,300

Main equipment: all of the Vitré version, plus digital tachograph and reclining seats for 15 passengers + driver, with individual seat belts.

Options:

Comfort Pack (Cabin Chassis only): air conditioner

Luxury Pack: multimedia with 7” touchscreen, with connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto + digital TV, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, speed limiter, and fog lights.

Chassis Luxury Pack: air conditioning, multimedia with a 7” touchscreen, with connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto + digital TV, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, cruise control, speed limiter, and fog lights.

The model is available in the following colors: Nacré Black, Etóile Silver, Acier Grey, Vivid Red and Glacier White, with a one-year, unlimited mileage warranty.