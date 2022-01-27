Research: Two-thirds of those infected by the omicron had covid before – 01/26/2022

Among the people most at risk of catching Covid again are healthcare workers and families with children or many people living in the same household.

Two-thirds of respondents recently infected with the omicron variant said they had had covid before, according to data from a study of thousands of volunteers in England.

Scientists point out that further analysis is still needed on how many of these reinfections are true, but the study results indicate which groups appear to be more likely to catch Covid again.

Among those most at risk are healthcare workers and families with children or many people living in the same household.

Omicron wave in winter

More than two million people were tested in the study called React.

The most recent data, for the first two weeks of 2022, are based on about 100,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests performed on volunteers.

About 4,000 tested positive – by far the highest rate seen in the study since the start of the pandemic.

And when a portion of the tests were sequenced to check for the variant, virtually all of the cases were of the highly infectious variant, omicron, first identified in South Africa, which has caused a huge wave of winter infections in the UK.

Serious illness

It remains unclear how many of the volunteers who tested positive had been fully vaccinated.

Two doses offer little protection against the micron. Booster shots were quickly made available by the UK government to increase people’s protection.

Two in three (65%) of infected volunteers said they had tested positive for covid before.

Many of these could have been cases of reinfection. Although, in some cases, the latest PCR tests could be detecting old traces of the virus.

Other estimates suggest that one in 10 cases of micron is a possible reinfection.

Currently, the daily government-reported Covid case numbers — which reflect the number of infections detected in people who come forward for testing — do not include reinfections. But that will change from January 31: when anyone has had a second positive test if it occurs 90 days after the first one, that data will be added to the official numbers.

Coronavirus infections have declined recently but remain high in the country, particularly among children and teens, according to React data.

React program director Paul Elliott of Imperial College London said: “There is a rapid increase in prevalence among children now that they are mixing more after the start of the school term and, compared to December, the prevalence in people older women aged 65 and over has increased…which can lead to more hospitalizations”.

“It is therefore vital that we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

third dose

UK Health Safety Agency director Jenny Harries said that while vaccines may not stop all infections, they are doing a great job protecting lives.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and hospitalization from a micron, and I urge anyone who hasn’t already done so to get their first two doses and then a booster as soon as possible,” she said.

“The impact that vaccination is having on preventing serious illness and hospitalization is clear.”

“To ensure that we continue on the downward trend and protect our communities, it is still important that we all follow public health advice, particularly in crowded spaces and poorly ventilated areas.”

“If you’re visiting friends and family, don’t forget to audition before you leave.”

In the UK, self-test kits are distributed free of charge by the public health system.

Health and Welfare Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is reassuring to see Covid-19 infections starting to slow across the country.”

“Rates are still high, so as we learn to live with the virus, it’s vital that we remain vigilant – wash your hands, let in fresh air, get tested, and if you haven’t already, get your third shot of the vaccine.” .”

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube?? Subscribe to our channel!