Resident Evil 4 HD Project gets launch trailer showing the end result

Project completed 8 years and arrives in a week

The modder community is very competent, there is no doubt about that. Currently, it is common to see comments like: “the modders do better than the developers themselves”. THE Resident Evil 4 HD Project is one of those works that reinforce these comments. The mod of one of the most beloved Resident Evil is about to be released, after eight long years.

From day February 2 nd, next Wednesday, you will be able to enjoy Resident Evil 4 with a level of detail never seen before. From the menu, with more detailed items with new textures, through the characters and enemies, to the biggest highlight of all this work: the scenarios.

The new launch trailer says that “every texture (ingame and UI) has been remastered”. Albert Marin, responsible for the project, along with another modder named Cris, searched for textures in real locations for the game. The creator is Spanish and Resident Evil 4 is set in Spain, so the modder went to real locations to take photos and use them as new textures.



On his YouTube channel, he shows the entire process of remastering the Capcom classic. Not only were the textures redone, but also lighting effects and “thousands of revisions to 3D models”. It will be possible to play the main campaign, Assignment Ada mode, Separate Ways and The Mercenaries in high definition. The mod even lets you play Ashley’s snippet with the classic fixed camera.

According to the official website, Albert spent over 9,000 hours and Cris over 3,700 hours working on this project. The creator had started in 2008 with research into the actual locations and sources for other textures in general. The development cost US$ 15,440 in hardware expenses, purchase of images, internet costs, software, programming and travel.

The mod requires Resident Evil 4 versions 1.0.6 or 1.1.0 for Steam. It will be interesting to play the classic with revamped visuals. But, let’s be honest, it would also be interesting to have an update on the gameplay mechanics, which are already quite dated by today’s standards.

Source: RE4 HD Project