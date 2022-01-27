Resident Evil 4 HD Project gets launch trailer

THE Resident Evil 4 HD Project is just a week away from its 1.0 release, so a new trailer has been released showing the extensive work the project has brought to Capcom’s game after eight years of development:

The video you can see in this trailer is the result of the dedication that started with a single fan of the game dissatisfied with what the producer prepared in its official HD release of the game years ago. So Albert Marin began to make his own version of what he thought a resident Evil 4 remastered really should be, with the help of another programmer who identifies himself only as Cris.

“Our intention throughout the project is to stay true to the original visuals and artistic intent. The best kind of feedback we get is when people say the game looks like what they imagined it looked like when they first played it 10 years ago.” – say the authors of the project on the official website.

The extensive launch – and final – trailer for the project promises better lighting effects and “thousands” of revisions to models and textures. According to the video, every texture, both in the game and in the interface, has been remastered.

The result of the project will be made available for free download on February 2 on the official website of Resident Evil 4 HD Project. You must have the original game to be able to use it, either version 1.0.6 or 1.1.0 of the game on Steam.