Return of 45% per year: Dynamo Cougar reopens for funding and wants to raise BRL 1.1 billion

One of the largest and most profitable equity funds in Brazil, Dynamo Cougar FIC FIA is reopening for funding and intends to raise R$ 1.1 billion, according to a material fact disclosed by the manager.

The fund has been closed to new funding since March 2020. Since its inception, on September 1, 1993, the portfolio has accumulated an increase of 3,725,313%, which represents an annualized variation of 44.83%, against an annualized average of 27.84% of the Ibovespa.

Like other large managers such as Verde and Bogari, the fund had a loss in 2021, accumulating a drop of 17.30% against 11.93% for the Ibovespa. The portfolio, however, seeks medium and long-term returns.

The fund, which has assets of BRL 5.6 billion, is open to new investments until February 16 or until the desired amount is reached, whichever comes first.

On January 31, the current shareholders of Dynamo Cougar FIC FIA will be able to express their intention to invest in the new funding round through this link. The investment limit per shareholder is R$ 7 million.

As of February 2, funding will be open to investors who are not yet shareholders through this link. The maximum investment limit per investor at this stage is R$30 million.

Dynamo Cougar FIC FIA is intended exclusively for qualified investors, who have more than R$1 million in investments, and has a minimum initial investment of R$300,000 for new investors and a minimum turnover of R$30,000 for current shareholders.

Value investing

The fund follows the philosophy of value investing, which seeks to invest in shares of companies established in the market and well managed, with good fundamentals, in resilient businesses that are traded at attractive prices, below their fair value.

According to an interview with the manager Brazil Journal, one of the reasons for reopening the fund is the fact that it sees attractive returns from quality companies on the stock exchange as it has not been seen for a long time.

Discounted share prices on the Brazilian stock exchange, which trades at a multiple of price over earnings below the historical average, have aroused the interest of major managers such as Verde, Kapitalo and Dahlia, who see interesting opportunities in the local stock market.