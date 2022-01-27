Rodrigo says he thinks he will be vetoed from the leader’s test

Regarding the leader’s veto, Douglas revealed today on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) that he intends to veto whoever has the most hearts in the queridometer, since according to him, the person has less chance of going to the wall.

Later, in the pantry, Laís tells Rodrigo about the actor’s decision. Then, the member of the cabin team opines: “He’s going to veto me from the test, I think. Only if he rethinks that I did the test with him. That he’s in the lead because of me too”.

Afterwards, the brother bets: “I’m sure Brazil is seeing this, this attitude of his, it’s not possible that he isn’t”. But the sister warns: “Let’s stop thinking about outside”.

Last week, Douglas Silva and Rodrigo were the winners of the first stage of the super race that defined the first leader and angel. Later, in a test of luck, the artist won the lead and Rodrigo won the angel and R$10,000.