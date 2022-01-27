Rodrigo talks about Arthur ‘stupid’ and Paulo André ‘influenceable’

Rodrigo had a no-nonsense discussion with sisters Laís and Bárbara on the balcony of “BBB22”, today, in the late afternoon.

The brother had just fought with Lucas for believing that Arthur Aguiar was manipulating the medical student to find him “unreliable”. Rodrigo went to tell the duo what had happened.

Earlier today, I was at the pool… He [Arthur] didn’t even look at my face. I’ve already noticed, he’s stupid, he doesn’t know how to disguise. Rodrigo Mussi

“So I was sitting alone and Lucas came to talk to me. But Lucas arrived very oriented, it seemed. Like, ‘what do you want?’ And I said that we can play together,” he continued. “He was very focused. He was looking for my contradiction, as if I were an unreliable guy. So I fished.”

“And Jade was also in the pool. I’m trusting and I thought Jade was trusting too [em mim], it’s just that Jade is with Arthur all the time”, he pointed out. “And I liked the girl, I thought I could trade with her, but not now either”.

Rodrigo then talked about the fight with Lucas in one of the rooms. “And I asked, what is he talking about, what the fuck [Arthur] is talking?”

The guy [Arthur] he’s articulating, he’s painting me as a villain. And I said to Lucas, ‘I don’t want to talk to you, you’re influenceable’. Is he doubting my worth? Because someone said, who doesn’t know me, who just arrived? I’m out with you [Lucas] I do not play. This Arthur is trying to paint me as a villain to people, man. Like my game is dirty, and it’s fucking open. And he’s very articulate, he’s doing this with Lucas, with Jade. And I said, ‘leave him, I’ll talk to his face’. Fuckin’ fake**. Rodrigo

“I understand, but I haven’t heard it from his mouth, I can’t,” Barbara said.

“I play, but badmouthing people, you know?” Rodrigo continued to argue.

“But do you know if he really spoke badly?”, asked the model. The colleague replied that his proof is that Lucas was “directed” in a way to talk to him, but that he did not hear what actually happened.

According to Rodrigo, is Arthur dumb, fake, son of a bitch, p*u in the c* and escr*to? Now you may wonder: What did Arthur do to him? When you find the answer, let us know. #BBB22 — Arthur Aguiar ? (@Aguiarthur) January 26, 2022

It was even left for Paulo André

Rodrigo then began to criticize people he considers “lost” or “influenceable” inside the house. For him Jade still doesn’t know which group he fits in, and Lucas is easy to influence.

“The PA is lost in the game”, said the brother. “I like him a lot, he’s a very good boy, but he’s lost.”