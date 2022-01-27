Russia conducts military exercises ahead of Ukraine talks – News

Russia held military drills on Wednesday and sent more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for drills next month as officials prepared for talks in Paris over the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s head of Ukraine’s affairs was expected to meet officials from France, Germany and Ukraine for “Normandy”-style talks in Paris against the backdrop of a concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border that has sparked fears of a invasion.

Russia insists it has no intention of invading Ukraine, but the West has threatened severe economic penalties if it does. US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Britain said on Wednesday it would not rule out doing the same.

Talks in Paris to end the war in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and Russia-backed separatists have been without real progress for years, but Wednesday’s talks can be seen as a positive sign that diplomacy is taking place despite of rising tensions

The clash with Ukraine triggered a sell-off in Russian markets this week, and the ruble dropped again on Wednesday.

Interfax news agency said the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday, a day after deploying artillery and marine forces ahead of joint exercises with Belarus next month, that it had deployed a unit of paratroopers to the neighboring country. He also claimed that Russia was sending Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus for the exercises.

The concentration of Russian forces in Belarus, in northern Ukraine, creates a new front for a possible attack.

Separately, Russian artillery forces in the southern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, began shooting training later on Wednesday as part of a combat readiness inspection of the Southern Military District, the Defense Ministry said. .

In the far north, Russian warships entered the Barents Sea to protect a large swath of Arctic shipping, the Northern Fleet said. Moscow announced naval sweeping exercises last week.

A spokesperson for Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin’s representative for Ukraine, said talks in Paris would begin at 8:00 am ET, with a press briefing expected after 11:00 am.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said Ukraine has ruled out speaking directly to Russian-backed separatists.

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.