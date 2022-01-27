Russia threatens retaliation if West does not accept demands on Ukraine

Russia warned on Wednesday that it would quickly take “retaliation measures” if the United States and allies rejected its security demands and continued its “aggressive” policies, increasing pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow was planning to invade Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it intends to do so, but the US and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are concerned because the Kremlin has gathered around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukrainian territory and has carried out a series of military exercises. in the region.

At the heart of the impasse are questions about Ukraine’s future: Russia has demanded assurances that NATO will never admit the country and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will reverse troop deployments to other former Soviet bloc countries. The demands have created a stalemate that many analysts fear could only end in war.

See too

Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he and other senior officials will advise Russian President Vladimir Putin on next steps after receiving written responses from the United States to demands. Those answers are expected this week – although the US and its allies have already made it clear that they will reject the main ones. “If the West continues its aggressive course, Moscow will take the necessary retaliatory measures,” he said.

As Russia awaits the American response, Lavrov indicated that he would not wait forever: “We will not allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions,” he said.





Asked by lawmakers whether Russia could expand military cooperation with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, Lavrov replied that Moscow has close ties with those countries. Earlier this month, Lavrov’s deputy refused to rule out sending Russian military assets to Cuba and Venezuela – much closer to the US than Ukraine – if Moscow’s security demands are not met.