Russia vs Ukraine: What is NATO and what is its role in the crisis | World

Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are considering how far they should go to help Ukraine in the face of a possible Russian invasion.

The alliance — which includes the US, UK, France and Germany — is stepping up its military readiness and aid to Ukraine.

NATO is a military alliance formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK and France.

Members agree to assist each other in the event of an armed attack against any Member State.

Its purpose was originally to combat the threat of Russian expansion during post-war Europe.

In 1955, Soviet Russia responded to NATO by creating its own military alliance of Eastern European communist countries, the so-called Warsaw Pact.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, several countries of the former Warsaw Pact became members of NATO. The alliance now has 30 members.

Ukraine is a former Soviet republic that borders Russia and the European Union.

It is not a member of NATO, but it is a “partner country”—meaning there is an understanding that it may be allowed to join the alliance at some point in the future.

Russia wants assurances from Western powers that this will never happen — something the West is unwilling to offer.

Ukraine has a large population of ethnic Russians and strong social and cultural ties to Russia. Strategically, the Kremlin sees the country as Russia’s backyard.

What else is Russia worried about?

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Western powers are using the alliance to encircle Russia and wants NATO to cease its military activities in Eastern Europe.

He has long argued that the US has failed to live up to a 1990 guarantee that NATO would not expand eastward.

NATO denies the allegations and says only a small number of its member states share borders with Russia and that it is a defensive alliance.

Many believe that the current reinforcement of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border could be an attempt to force the West to take Russia’s security demands seriously.

What has NATO done in the past with Russia and Ukraine?

When Ukrainians deposed their pro-Russian president in early 2014, Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in southern Ukraine. It also supported pro-Russian separatists who took over large swaths of eastern Ukraine.

NATO did not intervene, but responded by deploying troops in several Eastern European countries for the first time.

It has four battalion-sized multinational combat groups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and a multinational brigade in Romania.

It also expanded air patrols in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe to intercept any Russian aircraft that cross the borders of member states.

Russia says it wants those forces out.

What promises did NATO make to Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden said Russia would pay a “high and serious price” for a possible invasion.

The US has put 8,500 troops on combat readiness, but the Pentagon says they will only be deployed if NATO decides to deploy rapid reaction forces.

He added that there are no plans to send the troops to Ukraine itself.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that any further military escalation “would come at a high price for the Russian regime — economic, political and strategic”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK agreed that “allies must adopt swift retaliatory responses, including an unprecedented sanctions package”.

Is NATO united on Ukraine?

President Biden said there was “complete unanimity” among European leaders on Ukraine, but there were differences in the support different countries offered.

The US says it has sent about 90 tonnes of “lethal aid”, including ammunition, to “frontline fighters” in Ukraine. The UK is supplying the country with short-range anti-tank missiles.

Some NATO members, including Denmark, Spain, France and the Netherlands, are sending fighter jets and warships to Eastern Europe to bolster defenses in the region.

However, Germany refused Ukraine’s request for defense weapons, in line with its policy of not sending lethal weapons into conflict zones. Instead, it will send medical help.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has been calling for dialogue with Russia to defuse the situation.