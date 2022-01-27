Russian concerns must be taken seriously, China tells US – News

China on Thursday urged the US government to take Russia’s security concerns over the Ukraine crisis seriously during a call between the two powers’ diplomacy chiefs.

In the conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also demanded from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington “stop interfering” in the Beijing Winter Olympics and “stop playing with fire” on the Taiwan issue.

The call, just days before the opening ceremony of the Winter Games, mainly addressed the crisis in ukraine, where the presence of tens of thousands of Russian troops on the border raises fears of an invasion.

The Kremlin denies having hostile intentions and justifies the mobilization of its army out of concern for its security in the face of possible NATO expansion into Moscow’s former zone of influence.

“Russia’s reasonable security concerns must be taken seriously and resolved,” Wang Yi said, according to the statement released by the Chinese ministry. “Regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs.”

“All parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations,” the minister insisted.

At the same time, Blinken warned his Chinese counterpart of “the economic and global security risks posed by an aggression by Russia against Ukraine and agreed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way to proceed,” his spokesman, Ned, said. Price

The Chinese minister took advantage of the conversation to warn the US government against its stance on the Beijing Olympics, which has been affected by the rivalry between the two powers and accusations of human rights violations in China.

The United States and other allied countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over this issue, especially for the crackdown on the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

“The most urgent priority now is for the United States to stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Wang said. The minister also urged his colleague to “stop playing with fire” with Taiwan, a source of great tensions between the two powers.