Sanctions against Russia create more problems for Europe than the US

Europe has more to lose than the United States in its confrontation with Russia over the Ukrainian question, say analysts interviewed by AFP, because it is always more complicated to apply sanctions to a neighbor than to an adversary on the other side of the world. .

“It is obvious that Europe is much more exposed than the United States, because geographical proximity goes hand in hand with close economic and security ties,” said Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel Institute, based in Brussels.

Despite the imposition of European sanctions following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia remains the fifth largest export market for the European Union, with €81.5 billion ($92 billion) from January to November 2021.

In addition, it is the third largest supplier on the continent, behind China and the United States, according to Eurostat, with 142 billion euros (160.3 billion dollars) of goods in the first 11 months of last year.

“This trade relationship is important to us,” acknowledged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a World Economic Forum conference on January 20 this year, in a context of escalating tensions between the West and Russia. , at a time when Moscow launched military maneuvers at the gates of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen stressed, however, that the relationship “means even more to Russia”: the EU is the country’s biggest partner and investor.

“Applying sanctions on yourself”

“The room for maneuver is not the same for Europe” compared to the United States, notes Olivier Dorgans, a lawyer specializing in economic sanctions, who mentions the risk of “sanctions yourself.”

The clearest example is that of hydrocarbons, a possible target of punitive measures against Moscow, in a context of rising prices in the middle of the winter season.

Russia is the source of more than 40% of Europe’s gas imports, and if it stops supplying gas as a result of Western sanctions or retaliatory measures, the energy bills of millions of homes could rise.

“There are reservations, but we are talking about consumption for a few weeks,” added Guntram Wolff.

According to him, “reserves would reach zero, and then it would be very difficult to offset 100% of Russian gas imports with gas from Qatar, or from other producers.”

Yesterday, a senior US government official said, however, that the West had taken steps to protect Europe’s natural gas supply.

US President Joe Biden will host the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday (31) to try to “ensure the stability of international energy supplies”, the White House said.

The world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, this Gulf emirate has huge gas reserves.

international banking system

The other big problem is the Russian financial sector. The United States can ban transactions in dollars, the world’s main currency, or exclude Moscow from the Swift organization, a major international banking system made up of 300 Russian banks and institutions.

In this case, companies doing business with Russia would be greatly affected. With strong economic ties to Russia, Germany has already expressed its hostility to being excluded from the Swift system, according to an EU diplomatic source.

“Instead of imposing sanctions on all Russian banks, we could start with those closest to Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. We could leave the gas sector, too important for Europe, and start with the oil sector”, suggested lawyer Olivier Dorgans. .

Andrew Kenningham, chief economist for Europe at consultancy Capital Economics, claims that sanctions are insufficient to destabilize the European economy. For him, its effect on the euro zone would be “relatively small and short-lived”, compared to the risks associated with the covid-19 pandemic.