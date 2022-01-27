Santos enrolls 36 players in Paulistão. See the full list

The FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) released the entries of Santos in this debut of the Paulista Championship. Altogether there are 36 players, 22 in the A list, main, and 14 in the B list, destined to athletes of the basic categories.
Striker Marinho was not included in this initial list and is out of the match against Internacional de Limeira this Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Limeirão. Shirt 11 is still recovering from Covid-19 and, for that reason, will be preserved by the club. He tested negative on January 12th and returned to training with his teammates, but due to the time he was out, he still needs to improve his physical form.
Ricardo Goulart will also be out of the first duel, but the issue in Peixe’s new number 10 is bureaucratic. The player’s documentation has not yet been regularized and, therefore, did not appear in the CBF’s (Daily Informative Bulletin). Paulistão’s regulations say that the athlete needed to have everything up to date at the club until January 21 to be able to play in the first round, which did not happen.
Highlights of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior also appeared on the list. Left-back Lucas Pires and forward Rwan in the main, while goalkeeper Diógenes, defenders Jair Paula, Derick and Jhonnathan, right-back Sandro, midfielder Lucas Barbosa and striker Weslley Patati in the B list.
List A:
Allanzinho
Bruno Oliveira
Carlos Sanchez
Eduardo Bauermann
Emiliano Velazquez
Felipe Jonathan
Camacho
john paul
John
Jobson
Leo Baptistão
Lucas Braga
Lucas Pires
Luiz Felipe
Luiz Henrique
madson
Marcos Guilherme
Paulo Mazoti
Robson Reis
dry rwan
Vinicius Balieiro
zanocele
List B
angelo
derick
Diogenes
Gabriel Pirani
Ivonei
Jair Paula
johnnathan
Kaiky
Kevin Malthus
Lucas Barbosa
Marcos Leonardo
Sandry
Sandro
Wesley Patati