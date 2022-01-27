Santos enrolls 36 players in Paulistão. See the full list

The FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) released the entries of Santos in this debut of the Paulista Championship. Altogether there are 36 players, 22 in the A list, main, and 14 in the B list, destined to athletes of the basic categories.

Striker Marinho was not included in this initial list and is out of the match against Internacional de Limeira this Wednesday, at 7 pm, in Limeirão. Shirt 11 is still recovering from Covid-19 and, for that reason, will be preserved by the club. He tested negative on January 12th and returned to training with his teammates, but due to the time he was out, he still needs to improve his physical form.

Ricardo Goulart will also be out of the first duel, but the issue in Peixe’s new number 10 is bureaucratic. The player’s documentation has not yet been regularized and, therefore, did not appear in the CBF’s (Daily Informative Bulletin). Paulistão’s regulations say that the athlete needed to have everything up to date at the club until January 21 to be able to play in the first round, which did not happen.

Highlights of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior also appeared on the list. Left-back Lucas Pires and forward Rwan in the main, while goalkeeper Diógenes, defenders Jair Paula, Derick and Jhonnathan, right-back Sandro, midfielder Lucas Barbosa and striker Weslley Patati in the B list.

List A:

Allanzinho

Bruno Oliveira

Carlos Sanchez

Eduardo Bauermann

Emiliano Velazquez

Felipe Jonathan

Camacho

john paul

John

Jobson

Leo Baptistão

Lucas Braga

Lucas Pires

Luiz Felipe

Luiz Henrique

madson

Marcos Guilherme

Paulo Mazoti

Robson Reis

dry rwan

Vinicius Balieiro

zanocele

List B

angelo

derick

Diogenes

Gabriel Pirani

Ivonei

Jair Paula

johnnathan

Kaiky

Kevin Malthus

Lucas Barbosa

Marcos Leonardo

Sandry

Sandro

Wesley Patati