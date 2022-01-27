Santos suffers in the debut of Paulistão and is only in the draw with Inter de Limeira

Santos’ season did not start as fans would like. On Wednesday night, Peixe was only in the 0-0 draw with Inter de Limeira, away from home, for the first round of the 2022 Paulista Championship.

With the result, Alvinegro Praiano added its first point in the State and equaled Santo André in the leadership of Group D, which still has RB Bragantino and Ponte Preta. Leão is at the end of the A bracket, with the same point of Corinthians. Guarani and Água Santa complete the group.

Santos returns to the field now on Saturday, at 11 am (GMT), against Botafogo-SP, in Vila Belmiro. Inter will visit Ponte Preta at 6:30 pm.

The game – The first stage started well truncated at the Major José Levy Sobrinho Stadium, with both teams missing a lot of passes and finding it very difficult to create real chances of goals.

The best opportunities belonged to the hosts. With 26 minutes, Baixola appeared free inside the area after a cross, but he got the ball wrong and isolated. Next, Xandão took a risk from afar and forced João Paulo to make a good save.

In the last play of the first half, Santos’ life got even more complicated. That’s because Gabriel Pirani was sent off after committing a serious foul. Initially, the referee gave the yellow card, but changed his mind after consulting VAR.

Even with one less, the Fish launched the attack at the beginning of the complementary stage. With less than a minute, Lucas Braga crossed in the area, Zanocelo won on high and almost opened the scoring. Leão’s answer came moments later, in a hot submission by Giovane defended by João Paulo.

At 17, Galdezani received freely at the entrance of the area and finished with danger. Then it was Lima’s turn to try. The midfielder was triggered by the right and released a hit on the post.

On the other side, the visitors started to scare again in the 26th minute. Marcos Leonardo took a long shot with a free kick and took paint off the post. Already at 35, shirt 9 found a beautiful pass for Bruno Oliveira, who kicked the beam with the first shot.

In the end, Inter de Limeira even outlined a pressure, but it was not enough to change the score of the match. With 40 minutes, Gui Pira received a cross from Osman and headed centimeters from the Santos goal. At 49, Celsinho risked a low kick and hit the side net.

DATASHEET

INTER DE LIMEIRA 0 X 0 SANTOS

Place: Major José Levy Sobrinho Stadium, in Limeira (SP)

Date: January 26, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Vinicius Goncalves Dias Araujo

Assistants: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Mauro André de Freitas

VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho

Yellow cards: Léo Duarte, Johny Douglas, Geovane (Inter de Limeira); Camacho (Santos)

Red card: Gabriel Pirani (Santos)

INTER OF LIMEIRA: Lucas Frigeri, Léo Duarte (Celsinho), Rodolfo Filemon, Xandão and Rafael Carioca; Matheus Galdezani (Matheus Galdezani), Johny Douglas (Lima) and Felipe Baxola (Gui Pira); Geovane (Diego Tavares), Osman and Ronaldo.

Technician: Vinicius Bergantin

SAINTS: John Paul; Velázquez, Luiz Felipe and Eduardo Bauermann; Madson, Camacho (Bruno Oliveira), Zanocelo, Pirani and Lucas Braga; Marcos Guilherme (Balieiro) and Marcos Leonardo (Angelo).

Technician: Leandro Silva (assistant)

