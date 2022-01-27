São Borja registers double the number of elderly deaths in the year due to heat wave

The city hall of São Borja monitors a significant increase in the death of elderly people due to complications of intense heat in the municipality. According to a hospital survey, there are 60 deaths in 2022, against 30 last year. That is, deaths doubled while Rio Grande do Sul faced almost two weeks of heat wave.

The Department of Social Development, according to a statement, monitors cases involving the health and well-being of the elderly in the municipality. According to the agency, due to the heat wave and the low humidity of the air, the risk of dehydration and respiratory problems, such as shortness of breath and aggravation of possible cases of bronchitis, has been increasing.

“We know that intense heat requires extra care. Since we declared an emergency situation in the municipality, due to the drought, we are monitoring. The teams are prepared to, as far as possible, seek to provide better conditions for those who need it”, reported Mayor Eduardo Bonotto.





The actions are supported by the Department of Education, in addition, the government continues to monitor and contact the teams at Hospital Ivan Goulart (HIG). As the administrator of the hospital, Fernanda Bonotto, an increase in the number of deaths in the HIG was verified from the day 21 of January. According to the HIG, part of the deaths are patients with comorbidities, such as hypertension and diabetes, which are also attributed to the side effect of heat. “We noticed that, for about 70%, the heat had a factor of decompensation and severity of the patients who arrived”, informed Fernanda.