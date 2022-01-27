SARS cases tend to grow in at least 24 states, says Fiocruz | Health

Getty Images/BBC SARS cases tend to grow in at least 24 states, says Fiocruz

Cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) tend to grow in 25 of the 27 Brazilian federative units, according to the Infogripe Bulletin, released today (25) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The trend is identified in both short-term and long-term analyses, which consider the last three and six weeks, respectively.

The two exceptions are Rondônia and Espírito Santo, but only the state in the Southeast region does not show a growth trend either in the short or in the long term. In the case of Rondônia, the evaluation of the last three weeks already points to an upward trend in SARS cases.

When the analysis focuses on capitals, Fiocruz observes that 23 of the 27 show a long-term growth trend. In Porto Velho and Vitória, however, growth in the short-term trend can already be observed. In São Paulo, the tendency is for stability and, in Salvador, for a decline.

The bulletin recalls that the sign of growth of severe acute respiratory syndrome has remained since the beginning of December. Unlike other moments of the pandemic, in which SARS-CoV-2 was responsible for more than 90% of SARS cases in which there was confirmation of viral infection, in the last four epidemiological weeks, Influenza A came to account for 23 .4% of SARS viral cases, while the coronavirus was the cause of 65.2%.

For the researchers of the bulletin, there was a significant increase in cases associated with the Influenza A virus (flu) at the end of November and throughout December, even surpassing the records of covid-19 in some of these weeks.

“Although the data associated with the last few weeks are still partial, there is evidence that the Influenza epidemic has already started the process of decline in most of the country, with the exception of some states”, informs Fiocruz.