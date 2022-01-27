Scientists discover four factors related to long Covid – News

Among the millions of individuals cured of Covid-19 is a group that quickly recovers and returns to normal health. Many others, however, go through a longer recovery period, with longer sequelae.

Some estimates suggest that more than 40% of those infected suffer chronic effects known as post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 (Pasc). The question is why Sars-CoV-2 and its variants act differently in each person.

Researchers at ISB Science Transforming Health, a non-profit biomedical research organization based in Seattle, United States, found the following factors that suggest more risks of having long-term Covid:

• patients with a high viral load at the beginning of the infection;

• people with autoimmune diseases who have a lot of autoantibodies and, as a result, the production of protection against Sars-CoV-2 is decreased;

• individuals with type 2 diabetes;

• reactivation of the EBV virus (Epstein-Barr) during Covid-19; known as the “kissing virus”, it infects most people in their youth and then tends to go dormant.

It is possible to diagnose these four factors early in the infection, which can facilitate treatment and prevention of sequelae.





Importantly, experts have found that long-term Covid happens regardless of whether the patient has developed the severe or mild form of the disease.

“Long Covid is causing significant morbidity in survivors, but the pathology is poorly understood. Our study combines clinical data and patient-reported outcomes with analyzes to unravel biological associations that occur in patients with Pasc. Certain findings have the potential to translate quickly in the clinic and form an important basis for the development of therapies to treat the problem,” explained infectious disease specialist Jason Goldman, co-author of the article that was published this week. in the scientific journal Cell.

“This research emphasizes the importance of taking measurements early in the disease to find out how to treat patients. Once you can measure something, then you can start doing something about it,” Jim Heath, the study’s principal investigator and president of the IBS, told The New York Times.

The study followed 209 patients from Seattle medical clinics aged 18 to 89 who were infected from 2020 to early 2021. All had blood and nasal swab samples collected at different times of infection to perform a comprehensive phenotyping that was integrated into clinical data and patient-reported symptoms in order to make a thorough investigation.

“We did this analysis because we know that patients go to the doctor and say they’re tired all the time or whatever, and the doctor just tells them to get more sleep. That’s not very helpful. So we really wanted to have a way to quantify and say that there is really something wrong with these patients,” added Heath.

The volunteers were patients with about 20 symptoms associated with long-term Covid, including fatigue, mental confusion and shortness of breath. 37% of patients reported three or more Pasc symptoms two or three months after infection. Another 24% reported one or two symptoms and 39% reported no symptoms.

Of patients who reported three or more symptoms, 95% had one or more of the four biological factors identified in the study when they were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The findings are still in the research phase, but they could suggest ways to prevent or treat some cases of long-term Covid, including the possibility of giving people antiviral drugs soon after the infection is diagnosed.



