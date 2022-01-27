Secretaries of five capitals defend 100% face-to-face return to classes – 01/26/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Secretaries of Education from five capitals —São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife and Rio de Janeiro—, meeting this Wednesday (26) at the São Paulo headquarters, defended that the return to classes be 100% face-to-face, but with protocols against Covid-19.

ROUND TABLE

The group of municipal managers meets again on February 23, in Rio, to discuss strategies for recovering education in the public network.

APPRENTICESHIP

Councilor from São Paulo Celso Giannazi (PSOL) and state deputy Carlos Giannazi (PSOL), his brother, filed this Wednesday (24) an action with the São Paulo Public Ministry asking for the suspension of the return to face-to-face classes in the state, scheduled for February 7th. The justification is the advancement of the ômicron variant and the influenza virus.

SEVENTH ART

Cine Bijou, in Roosevelt Square, in São Paulo, which was disabled for 26 years, was reopened on Tuesday (25). Actress Patricia Pillar, after whom the new movie theater is named, attended the reopening session. Director Ivam Cabral, from the theater group Os Satyros, responsible for managing the space, and actress Nicole Puzzi also participated in the event.