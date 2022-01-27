Self-tests will not be distributed by SUS, says minister

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Thursday (27) that the self-tests for covid-19 in the country, if approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), will not be distributed free of charge to the population, but will be available at pharmacies for “the society that is interested in acquiring”.

According to the minister, self-tests will facilitate access to the covid-19 test and, with this, it will be possible to “additionally monitor the pace of the pandemic”.

On the 19th, Anvisa decided by four votes to one to postpone the decision whether or not to authorize the self-test in the country, and asked for more data from the Ministry of Health. The ministry reported that the information had already been sent. The meeting of the collegiate board of the body to deliberate on the matter is scheduled for tomorrow (28), at 10 am.

Vaccination in children

Minister Marcelo Queiroga played down a publication by the Ministry of Health that again asked parents to “seek the prior recommendation of a doctor before immunization”. “It’s not an imposition, it’s a recommendation. [A] Vaccination campaign is going well. It is a satisfactory adhesion, not only in relation to this age group, but in relation to the others”, he said.

Still on the immunization process against the coronavirus in Brazil, Marcelo Queiroga said that the ministry wants to advance in the application of the second dose and the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19, “especially in regions where coverage is lower”.

“Brazil is a continental country and there is heterogeneity from one state to another, and it is important that we follow a more homogeneous way to protect against the variant”, defended Queiroga.