Singer and pastor Ludmila Ferber dies at 56

(Credit: Instagram/Disclosure)

Gospel singer Ludmila Ferber died, aged 56, last Wednesday night (26/1). The information is from Quem magazine. She has been treating lung cancer since 2018.

At the time she shared about the disease, the singer said that she was starting chemotherapy treatment, but said she was positive. “Although the pace of travel for ministry slows down for a while, my ministry hasn’t stopped. And it won’t stop,” said the pastor.

Her last post on Instagram, where she has more than 2 million followers, was on Monday (24), citing her song “Buscar Tua Face é précis”. “When everything seems strange around / Seeking your face is necessary, God / When we don’t know what’s happening / Seeking your face is necessary, God,” she wrote in the caption.

Ludmila, who was married from 1987 to 2014 to José Antônio Lino, leaves the ex-couple’s three daughters: Daniela Ferber Lino, Ana Lídia Ferber Lino and Vanessa Ferber Lino.