Six-month-old baby is vaccinated with Pfizer’s entire vial against Covid in Altinópolis, SP | Ribeirão Preto and France

A six-month-old baby ended up in the hospital after receiving the contents of an entire vial of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine instead of the pentavalent one, in Altinópolis (SP).

According to the mother, who prefers not to be identified, the girl was taken to the health center on January 17, to receive the vaccine that prevents diseases such as whooping cough, meningitis, tetanus and hepatitis.

At the time of being immunized, not only did she take the dose against Covid but also the amount equivalent to six doses.

“As we were leaving, she [técnica de enfermagem] called me and said he had given her the wrong vaccine. When she went to throw the bottle away, she saw that it was the bottle from Pfizer tells Covid and that he had applied it to her. [bebê]. She told me that she took the whole bottle, the bottle is equivalent to six doses of the Pfizer vaccine, so it wasn’t even a single dose”, says the mother, who is also a healthcare professional.

According to the mother, at the same time, the technician contacted the Health Surveillance and called a doctor from the health center to examine the child.

“I was very scared, because a thousand things go through our heads. We immediately went down with her to the hospital. At the hospital, doctors took heart rate, breathing, temperature.”

The child was then taken to the Hospital das Clínicas (HC) in Ribeirão Preto, where he remained under observation for three days.

“The leg swelled on the day of the vaccine. She had fever and pain. Blood tests showed changes. Doctors said it had to do with blood clotting, which was what they were most afraid of.”

The girl was discharged on the 21st and continues to be monitored at home by health teams in Altinópolis.

This Thursday (27), she must undergo a new consultation at the HC of Ribeirão Preto. According to her mother, she did not show any changes.

Despite the situation, the mother praised the conduct of the nursing technician for having immediately communicated the error to the family and the authorities.

“She could have kept quiet, but she was professional and, thank God, we can follow up for the girl. Mistakes shouldn’t happen, unfortunately they did, but I don’t judge. I could be the nursing professional making the same mistake. It shouldn’t have happened, but I’m grateful to her that she told us, told me, because she could have withheld it.”

What does the Ministry of Health say?

In a note, the Health Department of Altinópolis confirmed the mistake of the nursing technique and said that it took the necessary measures to care for the child.

“The Health Department immediately took all the necessary measures, referring the child for medical evaluation at the local Hospital de Misericórdia and then to HC Criança, where she remained hospitalized for monitoring until January 21. The child remains well and continues to be monitored by the municipal health team.”

Also according to the secretary, the case was reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the state. An administrative process was opened to investigate the conduct of the nursing technician.

